New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The second week of November is here and with the new week, there comes different challenges and opportunities. To give you a better knowledge about zodiac sign and how your week is likely to go, we are here to tell you about the weekly horoscope of your sun sign. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your week by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries

There are some negative energies around you and you are able to feel them. Now, is the time to focus on your oratory skills and your harsh speaking words could create a problem for you. This week you will have overwork and you need to focus on your performance in terms of that.

Taurus

The starting of the week is going to be good but the problem comes in the midweek as there are some rough patches that you will see from the mid-week. Your family and friends are going to be very supportive.

Gemini

The moon is in your favour Gemini. Investing your savings at the property at this time is best for you. On the professional front, you may be ready to take tough calls.

Cancer

You will be able to control your expenses this week. You may find yourself a lot polite with others, which can increase your respect among folks around you. The indications are complex in your love life.

Leo

This week, you may feel low. You are likely to face some health problems. You will face several mood swings. Your business partners will ditch you.

Virgo

Starting of the week is going to turn lucky for you. Mid of the week, you might face some health problems. . Your losses will convert into profits. You will start performing on a project which can offer you advantages in the long term

Scorpio

Romance is on the cards and you don't want to skip the lovely time with beau. Wealth, honour, fame and fame will increase. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. You will get support from your family.

Libra

Moon is in your favour in the starting of the week. You are likely to get fame and success soon. You may decorate your home with new paintings and items. There may be guests over in the evening that will make you very happy.

Sagittarius

Your destiny will help you to bring new opportunities, which will able to offer sudden results in a positive way The appreciation of work you are waiting for will delayed but will not be denied. Take care of your health. Stay patient.

Capricorn

This week you will get fame, success. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. You will be able to control your opponents and enemies.

Aquarius

You know your cards and you play them well to your advantage. There may be a catch though, keep yourself guarded. Long run work will be accomplished. Will get the support and companionship of a spouse

Pisces

This week you will spend quality time with friends and family. You will resolve several issues with the assistance of your speech. Your family and friends are going to support you in making a decision. You will find yourself in the mood for socializing. You will likely invite friends over to dinner at your place in the evening.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma