New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries

This week, you may feel happy and confident. It will affect your work efficiency, and you may be able to complete all your tasks on time. However, in the middle of the week, you may feel an excessive workload so, make sure you adhere to seniors. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant and harmonious between you and your spouse. Students are likely to receive good results.

Taurus

This week you may be a victim of health-related problems. So you are advised to take good care of yourself. On the financial front, you may experience some high expenses, so access control over your spending. On the work front, don't let your sluggishness and laid back attitude spoil your efforts. Be active and take over command wisely. On the personal front, maintain cordial relations with your spouse.

Gemini

This week, you are likely to enjoy some romantic moments with your spouse. It will enhance your bond and bring harmony to the relationship. On the business front, you are likely to find some new associates to venture into new business. In the middle of the week, you may experience some mental and physical discomforts. So try to avoid any kind of debate or unnecessary conversations.

Cancer

This week, you are likley to spend money on worthless items. So keep a check on your spendings. On the work front, salaried folks must stay alert as they are likely to be loaded with work. Business people, on the other hand, might make some gains, which will increase their liquidity. On the personal front, you are advised to take good care of your mother's health.

Leo

This week, you are likely to make some monetary gains, which will enhance your financial health. On the work front, the week is going to be pleasant and harmonious. Love birds are likely to have a romantic week. On the personal front, familial life will remain normal and harmonious. On the health front, in the middle of the week, you may experience some health-related issues.

Virgo

This week, you may have to deal with some obstacles. So think twice before taking any step. On the work front, your week will remain pleasant but avoid getting engaged in any kind of arguments. On the personal front, your familial life will remain normal and harmonious. On the health front, take good care of yourself as you may be victim to some stomach related issues.

Libra

This week, you may earn prestige and honour. On the work front, you are likley to complete all your work on time. On the business front, you may make some gains, which will enhance your financial health. On the personal front, you are likley to get the support of your siblings when stuck in a difficult situation.

Scorpio

This week, your financial health will get strengthened. Also, you will get adequate support from your family when faced with difficulties. On the work front, your lethargic nature might hold you back from taking up projects. So you are advised to be active and don't let the opportunity slip from your hand.

Sagittarius

This week, you likley to make some gains at the workplace. However, when it comes to family matters be careful before advising anyone. On the personal front, you are likely to have a strong bond with your spouse. You are likely to resolve major problems in your life.

Capricorn

This week, you are likely to find a soulmate, so be prepared to embrace new feelings in your life. On the business front, you are likely to achieve success, which will improve your financial standings. On the health front, stay cautious as you are likely to experience some discomforts.

Aquarius

This week, you are likley to make some gains and might earn prestige. Students are likely to achieve success on the academic front, so keep working hard. You are likely to receive some good news that will lift your mood. On the financial front, you are likley to spend money on worthless items.

Pisces

This week, you are likely to achieve success in the workplace. Also, you are advised to maintain good relations with seniors as they might come to your rescue when faced with problems. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant and harmonious.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv