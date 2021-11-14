New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope. Also, it will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

This week, you may spend money on worthless items, which will affect your financial standing. So keep a check on your expenditure. On the work front, you are likely to run around a lot to complete the given task. However, by the middle of the week, things will start falling in place and a wave of wishes will be fulfilled. On the health front, take good care of yourself.

Taurus

At the beginning of the week, you may make some solid gains. Also, this will improve your financial standings. On the work front, an official trip is on the cards, which will turn out beneficial. By the middle of the week, you may feel anxious and stressed, which might hamper your work. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, try to access control over your speech. On the health front, do exercise and keep your body healthy.

Gemini

On the professional front, you may make some solid gains. Salaried folks might be rewarded for their excellent performance. On the personal front, you are likely to have harmonious relations with family members. For students, this week is going to be full of achievements. On the financial front, you may spend on worthless items.

Cancer

This week is going to be favourable as things will go as planned. On the work front, you may have a pleasant and peaceful week. Your relations with seniors will be harmonious, and you may be appreciated for the work. On the financial front, you are likely to put in the extra effort. However, on the personal front, you are likely to engage in conflict with family members. Students are advised to pay attention to their studies else they may have to deal with challenges.

Leo

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to be a victim of emotional and physical discomfort. So you are advised to take extra care of yourself and try to not take the stress. By the middle of the week, things will start falling in place, and you may have a favourable week till the end. On the personal front, you are likley to get the support of your spouse.

Virgo

This week, you may receive a good news on the professional front. However, you are advised to control your sluggishness. Your financial standings will remain good. On the personal front, you will get the support of your family when faced with difficulties. On the health front, in the middle of the week, you may experience some health-related issues.

Libra

This week will remain slightly hassled, leaving you worried about expenses and health. Due to this, you may feel anxious and irritable. So you are advised to stay calm and try to access control over your speech. On the work front, things will remain normal and pleasant. On the personal front, you will enjoy the week.

Scorpio

This week, you may make some monetary gains, which will enhance your financial standings. On the work front, things will remain normal and pleasant. Students are likely to achieve good results on the academic front. On the personal front, you may spend quality time with your family, which will enhance harmony and strengthen bonds. A short trip is on the cards.

Sagittarius

This week, you are likely to have harmonious relations with family members. Also, you get the blessings and support of elders when stuck in the middle of the situation. Your comforts are likely to increase, bringing happiness and peace. A good news related to finance will cheer you up. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of yourself.

Capricorn

This will you will remain confident, which will enhance your work, and you may be rewarded for your excellent performance. On the business front, the partnership will prove beneficial. However, on the health front, you may remain a little worried. So you are advised to eat mindfully. Students will have to put in a lot of effort to achieve good results.

Aquarius

This week, you are likely to make financial gains, which will enhance your financial health. On the personal front, you will maintain harmonious relations with your family members and will also get the support of your siblings. On the work front, you will have to put in great efforts to complete your task. Take care of your mother’s health.

Pisces

The week will start on a good note as things will go as planned. On the work front, salaried folks will be given new responsibilities and might make some monetary gains. With the help of your excellent speech, you will be able to crack a deal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv