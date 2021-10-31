New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: You are going to enter a new week and a new month, November 2021. So if you are wondering how your week will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your weekly horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

This week, you are advised to not allow professional or worldly pressures force to bug you down. Keep your emotions in check and avoid engaging in debates or arguments with people around you. On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant week with family, and you may entertain some guests. On the health front, take good care of yourself.

Taurus

This week, you are likely to attend some social gatherings, which might turn out beneficial professionally. Business people are advised to make some good contacts to receive profitable deals. On the personal front, you are likley to enjoy some romantic moments with your spouse. This will bring you closer and enhance harmony. On the health front, festivities are just a few days away, so make sure you eat mindfully else, you may be a victim of stomach-related problems.

Gemini

This week is going to start and end on a happy note. Things will go down as planned, and you may achieve good results at work. Also, you may discover a new source of income that will increase your financial health. On the personal front, you are likely to resolve all your problems and may enjoy your week to the fullest.

Cancer

This week, you are advised to not rush into things or take important decisions in a haze. Stay calm and patient before jumping to any conclusion. Creative minds are likley to have a beneficial week. On the personal front, you are likely to spice up your romantic life with your lover or spouse. This will increase the bond and enhance harmony between you two.

Leo

This week, you are likley to resolve all the ongoing problems. Also, you are advised not to run away from the past rather fight from it. On the work front, things will remain pleasant and under control. On the personal front, you are likely to enjoy the week with your family and friends. On the health front, take good care of yourself to avoid any serious issues.

Virgo

This week, you are advised to take a decision after giving a thorough thought, one mistake can lead to paying a hefty price. So be careful! On the professional front, you are likley to have a pleasant week. However, be aware of your colleagues. On the personal front, familial life will be normal. Try to maintain cordial relations with family members.

Libra

This week, you may feel tired and dull due to the upcoming festival season. On the work front, things will remain normal, and you might get rewarded for excellent work. On the personal front, an old relationship might knock at your door. So think twice before accepting that person.

Scorpio

This week is going to be high on emotions. On the work front, things will remain pleasant and merry. However, be careful when submitting your project. On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant week with family members and relatives. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius

This week, you may have to deal with financial and emotional issues. So braise yourself and don't let anyone take advantage of your weak situation. Moon's blessings will help you overcome messy situations. On the personal front, a romantic hope may fade from view.

Capricorn

This week, travelling is on your cards. So if you are planning to go out for some leisure time then, this is the right time. Also, if you are planning to experiment with your looks or in the professional arena then, this is the best time. However, you are advised to think before taking any step as a single mistake can cause you a heavy price.

Aquarius

This week, you are advised to believe in yourself. On the professional front, you are likley to have a pleasant week. On the personal front, you are likely to have a conflict with your spouse. So you are advised not to lash out instead handle the situation patiently.

Pisces

This week with help of your talent and confidence, you will be able to whip other people coming in your way to success. On the personal front, you are likley to enjoy yourself with your family and friends.

