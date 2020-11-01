Weekly Horoscope, November 1- November 7,2020: Read below to know what the stars have in store for you this week.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Horoscope gives interesting insights about life. The movement of planets impacts our lives in positive and negative ways. Predictions of zodiac signs help us make important decisions. By reading the forecast, you can make your daily plans successful. Read below to know what the stars have in store for you this week:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You are now ready to take the next step to fulfil your goal. The placement of five retrograde planets in your chart could lead to problems. Your stars are even indicating a chance of a very pleasant week ahead.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It's that time of the month that you need to make some fresh start. You will get the support of the head of household or spiritual guru. Let go of any unnecessary fear.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You just can't sit around while things are moving, now is the time, that you need to gear up. The placement of the Sun, Mercury and Venus could lead to problems. Efforts at work will be recognised.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Romance is foreseen in your cards. Efforts at work will pay off. Use modern technology with care. You will find unexpected success in the field of education.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You need to relax this week. Finances will improve. Avoid any unnecessary stress related to your children or education. Do not get out of the house until it is very important.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your social stars are shining better than usual. Positive thoughts will increase your self-confidence. Creative efforts at work will flourish. Reading religious books will help you keep calm.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are going through some financial hassle and you only got this week to resolve them. Your rival will be defeated. Personal happiness will increase. Put your mind in spiritual activities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

On the emotion front, you need to start from the beginning. Counselling or co-operation from spouse or in-laws will boost confidence. Your positive attitude will help you achieve a new level of consciousness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Ambitions and goals will be realised. Take steps for a successful future. Do be sure to have an adventurous weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are going to romantically explore many things now. You will find success in the field of education. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You need to stay calm this week. Financial stress and burden of responsibilities can distract the mind. Be patient to be successful.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You need to abandon negative energy in your life. Family life will be fruitful. The desire for money may lead to stress. Avoid any mistakes that could prove to be harmful.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma