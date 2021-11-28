New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological prediction helps in preparing for all sorts of things that may come ahead in the upcoming week. Reading the weekly horoscope will help you in preparing for important works, such as meetings, exams, interviews, marriage, etc. So here is a guide to the week ahead for you.

ARIES

This week, you will establish good relations with your superiors at work which will enhance your career prospects. You will also get benefit from any work which was stuck up in the past and there are strong possibilities of resumption of old schemes. Businesspeople will continue to experience success in their field of activity. They can benefit from foreign sources. You will receive financial benefits from your father's side. You will pay attention to the family and understand their needs. All the trips you will take in connection with work will be successful. The financial condition in the house will be good and the honour of the family will increase.

Tip of the week: Travel on the cards

TAURUS

This week, you will get success in your field of work. Your diligent working style will bring favourable results. Those employed may be promoted and their workload will increase. You will make a profit in property-related matters. If you do business, then the relationship with the partner can be volatile, so try not to face such a situation as it can have a negative impact on your business. You may face a strange detachment in your mind, which could spoil relationships with your dear ones. You will get support from younger siblings. Your spouse can experience a change in job. Health concerns relating to the stomach and abdomen can bother you.

Tip of the week: Work on your relations

GEMINI

You will remain spiritually inclined this week. You will take interest in religious activities as you will be curious to venture into the realm of the unknown. A strong desire for change in the job will arise in your mind and you will work in this direction. Your respect and goodwill will increase in society and you will share a good relationship with your father. You will receive an opportunity to invest in the business. You will get the support of your elder siblings. Your relationships with your senior officers will improve. Your income will increase and this time will be helpful in fulfilling your desires. There will be a possibility of seasonal infections.

Tip of the week: Explore your spiritual side

CANCER

This week, you will be inclined to spend on matters relating to rejuvenation. You will be attracted to the opposite gender and may long for a caring and loving partner. If you are married, then there will be the possibility of some confrontation with your in-laws. Also, there are chances of loss of money. Investing money in any way can prove to be harmful. There could be some bitterness in your relationship with your father, but he will continue to prosper. There is the possibility of transfer at your workplace. You may also get a chance to go on business trips which will be profitable. You will get a chance to do what you desire in the field of work, which will give you satisfaction.

Tip of the week: Avoid any major investment

LEO

This week, businesspeople can experience strong business growth and earn good profits. They can also succeed in expanding their business. You will share a good equation with your business partner. Those in a job will make progress and can get a promotion. There could be sudden monetary gains from unexpected sources. You can also benefit from ancestral property. There will be chances of success in the field of education as well. Your expenses could increase, but you will be able to overpower your opponents. A relationship with your spouse can be a bit uneasy as unwanted arguments are indicated. Control your diet.

Tip of the week: Manage your eating habits

VIRGO

This week, you may have to work harder to accomplish your tasks. This can lead to delays which can make you upset. Don't be angry and stubborn, due to which some of your tasks may get obstructed. Try to adapt yourself at your workplace to ensure better harmony. Your mother may have health-related problems and may require your attention. Family disputes are also possible. In such a situation, it would be better if you try to avoid any argument or conflict with family members. Beware of your opponents as they may try to damage you. There could be some unnecessary travel which can increase your mental stress.

Tip of the week: Be adaptive

LIBRA

This week, your focus should be on improving your concentration and managing your stress. There could be some problems from opponents. Expenses are likely to shoot up, and your spouse may face health problems. Those studying can face obstacles in their studies and will have to work harder this week to achieve the desired result. Those of you doing business will benefit through partnership. Relationships with your business partner will also improve. You are likely to get more profit from abroad, hence make plans accordingly. Towards the end of the week, you could go on a short journey. However, your children may face some health issues which can impact their studies.

Tip of the week: Manage stress effectively

SCORPIO

Your creative self will come to the fore this week. You will like to spend quality time with your children. Overall, you will stay happy in your personal life. Those studying will emerge victorious in competitive exams. There will be significant profit in your business, and you can gain from foreign sources as well such as import-export of goods. Your social image will improve, and your relations with your friends and colleagues will improve. You may think of availing of a bank loan. This is a good time for investing in real estate. However, your mother could face some health concerns. Benefits from the ancestral property are indicated.

Tip of the week: Invest in real estate

SAGITTARIUS

This week, you will get success in whatever work you do. You can clear up your old loan, which will bring relief. Students facing difficulties in higher education will now receive positive results. You may get a chance to meet your maternal uncle. This will be the right time to upgrade your skills and enrol yourself in any learning program. This week you will find happiness in family life. You will spend on household matters. You can consider making a transaction relating to land or property. Your mother will get a chance to enjoy your presence. You can look to start a new business partnership or collaboration.

Tip of the week: Enroll in a learning programme

CAPRICORN

You are advised to stay courageous in every situation you face this week. Your communication skills will prove to be an asset in your career, hence work on them. You are likely to go on a short journey. There are strong signs of an increase in your income which will improve your financial condition. You will be relaxed mentally and will be happy in your personal life too. The family environment will be auspicious and there will be love and affection among family members. You will get the support of your siblings on important family matters. They will be ready to help you in all your endeavours which will strengthen your bonding.

Tip of the week: Use your communication skills fluently

AQUARIUS

This week, you need to be vigilant regarding your colleagues and competitors. Do not depend on them for every task, but make a habit of working on your own; only then you will find success. There are strong possibilities of receiving financial benefits, especially if you have foreign contacts. Your willingness to learn something new will increase. This will open new horizons for you in your professional life. Your younger siblings may face some kind of problem in their careers. You will overpower your opponents and thwart all their plans. You are likely to celebrate a family function this week which will make the domestic atmosphere jovial.

Tip of the week: Be wary of competitors

PISCES

This week, you will feel motivated to undertake some new tasks. A feeling of pride will grip your mind and you will look to spread happiness to people around you. You will have success in accumulating wealth, but during this time your family may face some fluctuating fortunes as far as finances are concerned. Short distance travel will prove beneficial. By making efforts you will also get tremendous success in your work life. You will show emotional love and affection towards your children. Students appearing for competitive exams will have strong chances of getting good success. Health issues related to the eyes and ear can bother you.

Tip of the week: Stay motivated

-- With IANS inputs

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv