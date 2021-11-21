New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your weekly horoscope. Also, it will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

This week you are likely to resolve all your problems regarding personal or financial. You will make solid gains on the work front despite being stressed. On the financial front, you will make good gains, enhancing savings. On the personal front, you are likely to receive a good news. Take good care of your health.

Taurus

This week, you are likely to complete all your tasks on time. Salaried folks will have a pleasant and great week. On the financial front, you are advised to keep an eye on your expenditure, else you might end up exhausting all your savings. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant and normal. You are advised not to take unnecessary stress.

Gemini

This week things will go as planned as it's a favourable week for you. On the work front, you might receive some opportunities or make solid gains. However, you are advised to maintain strong relations with your seniors. On the financial front, you are likely to make some gains that will enhance your savings health. On the health front, you will enjoy the perks of being healthy and fit.

Cancer

This week, you are likely to deal with some difficulties. So you are advised to stay strong and patient as this phase will soon pass. On the work front, you will have to put in extra effort to complete the daily task. On the personal front, you may have some disputes with family members, so stay calm and handle the situations wisely. On the health front, take good care of yourself, else you may be a victim of stomach-related discomfort.

Leo

This week you are likely to make some solid gains, which will enhance your financial health. Business folks are set to get good profits with their recent deals. Lovers will take a step ahead in their relationship. Salaried folks will get several opportunities. The middle of the week may bring some heightened expenses, so be careful.

Virgo

This week, you are likely to enjoy some material pleasures, so be ready to embrace them. On the work front, things will remain normal and pleasant. However, maintain good relations with your seniors. If you are planning to either sell or buy a property then, this is the favourable time to take a plunge.

Libra

This week is favourable as you may earn prestige and honour. On the work front, you are likely to make some solid gains that will help you enhance your savings. Job-seekers will receive a good news regarding their recent interview. Students are likely to achieve good results in their academics.

Scorpio

This week you are likely to make some solid gains. Salaried folks will get desired success and might also get promoted. However, you are advised to control your anger and lethargy when it comes to work else you might doom. Your personal life will remain blissful and pleasant.

Sagittarius

On the business front, you are likely to make some gains that will help the liquidity of your business. Also, you will get the support of your spouse when face with difficulties at the work front. In the middle of the week, you might be a victim of health-related problems, so be careful.

Capricorn

This week is going to be favourable for all the working class as they might make some gains or achieve success. On the health front, old issues will start getting cured. On the financial front, your expenses are set to remain high. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant and normal.

Aquarius

On the health front, if you are recovering from a serious health issue then it's a favourable week as you may witness a speedy recovery. Students will make achievements on the academic front. In the workplace, things will remain pleasant and favourable.

Pisces

This week you may experience comforts and pleasures. On the work front, salaried folks are advised to maintain good relations with their colleagues and seniors. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant and blissful. Take good care of your health as stomach-related discomfort may persist.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv