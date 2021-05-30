New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: This week you are going to enter into a new month, June. Before starting the new week by taking on new opportunities and challenges, make sure you take a glance at your weekly horoscope and stay prepared for everything that is coming your way. Your zodiac signs will help you in preparing for everything that life has to offer.

Aries

This week is all about untying knots and resolving deeper problems. On the work front, you are likely to strengthen your status and reputation with your work skills. This week you might make some monetary gains that will enhance your financial health. In the middle of the week, you might spend money on worthless stuff, so you are advised to keep your expenditure in check. Students are advised to maintain focus on their studies.

Taurus

This week is going to good as things might fall in your favour. On the work front, your subordinates and seniors might help you with an important project. With their help, you might complete your work on time. Jobseekers might expect good news. By the end of the week, you are likely to get some opportunities, so you are advised to grab them immediately. Also, keep a check on your expenditure as you are likely to spend some money on expensive items.

Gemini

This week you are likely to regain your health, and other health issues might start getting resolve. On the work front, things will be in favour. You are likely to complete your tasks on time and might make some gains. With the help of monetary gains, your will enhance your financial health. On the personal front, everything seems peaceful in your marital life. You are likely to spend some quality time with your family.

Cancer

This week is going to take you on a trip to your deeper self, which will help you in understanding your inner self and cure your mental health. On the work front, you are likely to face some issues in completing your task. However, you will be able to overcome all the messy situations and might get promoted to a higher position based on your work. This week, you are likely to spend your hard-earned money on expensive items, this can affect your savings. So you are advised to keep your expenditure in check. Also, don't engage in pity argument with your spouse and maintain harmony.

Leo

This week your will be able to resolve your financial problems and achieve stability. On the personal front, your spouse will support you and is likely to make some monetary gains that will enhance your financial health. In the middle of the week, you might face some health issues which will make you dull and lazy.

Virgo

This week is going to be favourable on the work front. You are likely to deliver an excellent performance which will enhance your reputation among colleagues. You are likely to maintain cordial relations with your seniors who might turn out beneficial in near future. On the personal front, you are likely to spend quality time with your family. However, you are advised to take good care of your health as old health issues might crop up.

Libra

This week you are advised to put in more efforts at the work front, else you might lack behind your colleagues. Monetary gains are on the card, but you have to work hard to achieve them. On the business front, you are likely to make some profits with the deals you have cracked. On the personal front, you will get the support of your spouse or lover.

Scorpio

This week is going to be quite favourable to all the scorpions. On the work front, you are likely to complete all your work on time and will be able to manage the workload nicely. Old health issues will start curing, and you might feel healthy and happy. You are likely to receive money from different sources other than your regular supply. You are likely to get new job opportunities, so you are advised to think thoroughly and carefully before arriving at any conclusion.

Sagittarius

This week is going to be in your favour. You are likely to be confident, which will enhance your work, and you might gain some success at work front. On the business front, you might implement innovative ideas and plan to expand your business. On the personal front, your spouse will support you and help in making important decisions. It will enhance your relationship and bring harmony.

Capricorn

This week you might find yourself spiritually inclined. You might even visit a religious place and donate to charity or help the needy. On the work front, you are likely to feel burdened with excessive work, however, you will enjoy the work to the fullest. On the personal front, you are likely to be worried regarding your spouse health. It will push you towards god.

Aquarius

This week things will be in favour. On the work front, you are likely to perform excellently, which will enhance your reputation at the office. Also, your work might impress the boss, and he/she migh offer you a promotion. You might get the support of your seniors. On the personal front, you are likely to spend quality time with your family, which will enhance your bond and bring harmony.

Pisces

This week you are likely to experience some unpleasant changes between you and your kids, such as a fight. However, you might get the support of your spouse that will help you in coping up. On the work front, things will be in your favour, and you are likely to perform excellently. You are advised to keep your short temper and stubbornness in check, else it might ruin your relations with people around you. Also, eat mindfully, otherwise, you might face some health issues by the end of the week.

