New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: This week Gemini, Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn sign business people are like to have a favourable week. If you are wondering how this week is going to be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope.

Aries

This week is going to lucky for people involved in the business as they might receive new projects and make excellent gains. The salaried people are likely to be burdened with loads of work and might have to extend their shift timings. You all are advised to not engage in debates or arguments with your seniors. By the middle of the week, your health might deteriorate due to workload, so take extra care of your health. You are likely to donate money to charity or spend money on religious activities.

Taurus

This week is not going to happen for you all as, throughout the week, you are likely to deal with stress, problematic issues, etc. On the personal front, you might face some serious issues in your married life. So you are advised to stay calm and don't engage in arguments, else, it will lead to a split. On the business front, you have to put in extra efforts to crack the deal. The only happening thing to happen this week is you might get your stuck money back. Your rivals and opponents will be under control.

Gemini

This week is going to be productive on the professional front. You are likely to make some monetary gains and move towards success. You are advised to take care of your mental and physical health. By the end of the week, you are likley to spend money which might affect your financial health.

Cancer

This week you are likely to perform well on the work front. Your seniors, subordinates and boss might appreciate your work style and give you new responsibility. However, you might have to deal with some professional problems. So you are advised to ignore negative people and maintain harmonious relations with your colleagues. On the personal front, you might have a conflict with your spouse, so you are advised to don't elaborate on the topic, else you have to face consequences.

Leo

Things will remain favourable in the workplace. You are likely to perform excellently and seeing this, your boss might offer you new responsibility in terms of promotion. You might make some monetary gains this week. By the middle of the week, stress and negativity will overtake you, so you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. By the end of the week, you are advised to take care of your health, otherwise, you might suffer a headache.

Virgo

This week is going to be filled with mixed emotions, working people will have to go through some change on the professional front. You are advised to keep your laziness in check else you won't be able to complete your tasks on time. On the personal front, you are likely to maintain cordial relations with family and spend some quality time with your spouse. With your excellent communication skills, you are likely to influence people.

Libra

This week you are like to make some gains which will improve your financial health. A good news will be knocking at your door, so get ready to embrace it. This news is likely to bring some positive changes in you and boost your confidence. By the middle of the week, negativity and stress will grip you, making you feel irritated. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. On the personal front, you might spend some quality time with your family.

Scorpio

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to be burden with workload and with excessive expenses. However, as the week will proceed things will turn out to be favourable and you are likely to get new opportunities. On the business front, you are likely to make some monetary gains. With the help of your employees, your business will reach the heights of success.

Sagittarius

This week you might make some financial gains which will improve your financial health. On the business front, you are likely to start a new venture and plan to expand your business. By the middle of the week, you may feel dull and disappointed, so you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, avoid engaging in arguments, it will lead to serious consequences.

Capricorn

On the business front, you are likely to venture into a new space and implement new ideas to expand your business. The salaried people will perform excellently and will receive appreciation from seniors and colleagues regarding their working style. Job seekers, you are likely to receive a good news so get ready to embrace it. You are advised to take care of your mother and spouse's health.

Aquarius

This week is going to fall in your favour as things will go as per plan. This week you might find yourself inclined towards spirituality and might visit religious place for mental peace and gain inner strength. On the work front, you might get disappointed as your relations with seniors might get disrupt, so you are advised to stay calm and don't engage in debates.

Pisces

This week, old health issues might crop up, so you are advised to take care of yourself. On the business front, you are likely to receive a new deal or project, so think thoroughly before accepting. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some quality time with your spouse. It will enhance your bonding and bring harmony in relation.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv