If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at astrological predictions.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at astrological predictions. It will help you plan out your week accordingly.



Aries

This week you are likely to experience several changes, which will turn out beneficial for your mental and physical wellbeing. You are likely to feel positive throughout the week, which will boost your work efficiency, and you might complete all your projects. This week you might spend some romantic moments with your loved ones, and singles might find their soul mate.

Taurus

You are likely to invest some money in a business that might turn out beneficial in near future. Also, you might spend money on purchasing some artefacts to decorate your home or office. You are advised to give more time to your partnership for the best results. Also, take care of your loved ones as they are your true well-wishers.

Gemini

This week you are likely to help people in need, this will improve your status among your family and friends. You are advised to think thoroughly before making an important decision regarding your personal and professional life. Elder's blessings will help you in overcoming all the messy situations and achieving success.

Cancer

This week is going to be a bit harsh on you as someone you thought as a dear friend is likely to show its true colours, which will leave you shattered. So, you are advised to stay calm and think of positive things. Finally, you will take some decision on topics you have been avoiding for a long time now.

Leo

You are advised to take good care of your health as there are chances that old health issues might crop up. Also, think before speaking at home as it will act as fuel to an already tense situation at your home. A surprise is waiting for you, so get ready to embrace it.

Virgo

At the beginning of the week, you might feel happy and relaxed, this will boost your work efficiency, and you might complete all your tasks. As the week moves ahead, you are advised to avoid worthless arguments, else you might have to face consequences. Also, think before you speak. Don't let surroundings distract you, focus only on priorities, such as career and family. Those who are planning to start a new venture will get a good start this week.

Libra

This week you have to be extra careful at the work front, one wrong decision can turn out expensive in long run. You are advised to double-check your work and be mindful. Also, be patient while working on an important project or dealing with clients. If stuck somewhere then trust your intuition or take the advice of an elderly.

Scorpio

This week focus on people who actually need your time, money or energy, don't pay attention to those who always try to use you for their own benefit. In the middle of the week, a situation may arise where you will be left with no choice but to accept what is served on the plate. So in such a situation, you are advised to be patient and remain optimistic.

Saggitarius

It's time, to be honest with yourself and accept the reality. It's time to move on and free yourself of that excess baggage you are carrying for a long. You are likely to spend your hard-earned money on worthless stuff which will delay your project. Money that was stuck for long will be recovered, this will balance your financial health. You are advised to be patient and listen to other's ideas.

Capricorn

You are likely to spend quality time with your childhood friends, which will enhance your bonding. Also, you are likely to discover the feeling of love so get ready to embrace it. You are advised to keep your eyes and ears open as something shocking is about to be revealed.

Aquarius

This week things will not go as per plan so stay calm and let the things happen as the stars have planned. You are advised to don't run away from your fears and accept them as a reality. Also, instead of worrying about what may happen focus on what's working and go on with that plan. Your work efficiency migh slow down, so it's time to change the strategy.

Pisces

Be mindful and extra precaution at the work front. You are advised to focus on work as you are likely to end up doing silly mistakes in your project, which might affect your status. Also, if your feeling stressed then, do some exercise to release it.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv