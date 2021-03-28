Let's see in advance what the coming week has in store for us. Are stars aligned in our favour? And what challenges it's bringing for us. Here check out below

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sunday is here, soon we will enter the last week of the month. Also, by mid-week, a fresh new month is waiting for us to unwrap the experiences and challenges. So as we are about to say alvida to this week, let's see in advance what the coming week has in store for us. Are stars aligned in our favour? And what challenges it's bringing for us. Here check out below

Aries

This week you will be blessed by a positive moon. Most of the day, you may feel happy, healthy and positive. Legal disputes might get resolved by the end of the week. In the middle of the week, you are likely to spend maximum time with your family, which will bring harmony. Your business might boost with the entry of some influential person in your life. You are advised to practice meditation for mental peace.

Taurus

At the beginning of the week, you may be creative and might use this opportunity to renovate your house or office. Your career is likely to get boosted as your boss is going to recognise your potential. By mid-week, your health-related problems will get cured. However, by the end of the week, you will be gripped by negativity and might feel dull, restless and lethargic. So you are advised to practice meditation for mental peace.

Gemini

Your week might not start on a good note as negativity may get attracted to you, this might affect your work efficiency and will also make you arrogant and insecure. By the middle of the week, with the elder's blessings, all the messy situations will be under control. On the last days of the week, you are likely to spend some romantic moments with your lover or spouse.

Cancer

At the beginning of the week, your inner strength might boost, and this will enhance your focus on your goals. You might complete all your projects on time and might also get high incentives in terms of rewards. There are chances that disputes between siblings might get resolved. By the mid-week, you are likely to be surrounded with negativity, this might make you dull and restless. So you are advised to keep calm and practise meditation for mental peace. By the end of the week, you are likely to be busy with some personal issues. Some good news is on its way to brighten your whole week.

Leo

The beginning of the week might be happening as your strong communication skills might help you gain some profits in the business. Your subordinates are likely to help you with some important projects. Buy the mid-week, your network might grow, which will help you in near future. However, from April 1, negativity might grip you affecting your behaviour. You might spend money on worthless items, which will put a dent in your financial health. By the end of the week, things will be back to normal. Messy situations will be under control, and with the help of the elder's blessings, you will flourish.

Virgo

This week you are blessed by a positive moon that will keep you happy. You are likely to feel confident as your inner strength will boost. Also, you might take quick decisions. With the help of your creativity, you are likely to change or improve your lifestyle. A good news is waiting for you in the middle of the week, which will bring happiness to the family. By the end of the week, you might be a victim of mood swings, which will affect not just your work but also your relationship with people around you.

Libra

At the starting of the week, you are likely to feel dull, lethargic and restless. You are likely to take some wrong decisions, which will disappoint you, so you are advised to take the help of your elders while making important decisions. By mid-week, things will be under control, and you may feel happy and energetic. Also, your colleagues might help you with some important project. By the end of the week, you are likely to spend money on artefacts or creative stuff.

Scorpio

At the starting of the week, you are likely to be focused on your goals. You might get good profits. By the mid-week, you are likely to feel dull and restless. Also, dissatisfaction will make you upset, and you might not be able to complete your task on time. By the end of the week, your confidence will come back, and you will complete all your pending works.

Sagittarius

At the beginning of the week, you might find yourself busy in both your personal and professional life. Your boss might appreciate your hard work. Your business might enhance. By the mid-week, some health-related issues might crop up, which will keep you distracted from work. However, by the end of the week, things will be under control, and your losses might convert into profits.

Capricorn

Messy situations will be under control this week. Your business might flourish this week with help of your strong network. By the mid-week, you might get busy at work. You are likely to spend some quality time with your family. By the end of the week, negativity will grip you making you dull and lethargic.

Aquarius

You might feel stressed and lazy at the starting of the week. You might face some losses in business. However, by mid-week, things will be under control. You might find your self inclined towards spirituality. By the end of the week, you are likely to meet an influential person.

Pisces

Your week will start on a happy and relaxed note, You is likely to spend some quality time with your family, lover or spouse. By the mid-week, you might feel dull, also, some health-related issues might crop up. You are likely to end the week on a happy note. You will feel energetic and might plan a short trip.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv