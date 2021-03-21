New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's finally that time of the week when we eagerly wait for weekly horoscope predictions. So as the week is about to end why not end it by knowing what the future has in store for you. These predictions will help you in knowing whether things will be in your favour or not. Also, it will help you in preparing yourself for upcoming hurdles. Check out your weekly horoscope predictions below:

Aries

The positive moon will be in your zodiac sign at the starting of the week. You are likely to invest in some properties and that will turn out to be favourable for you. By the end of the week, you will feel dull and that is likely to impact your work.

Taurus

At the starting of the week, there will be a negative moon in your zodiac sign. You will feel dull and there will be a lot of work pressure. By the middle of the week, your health is likely to deteriorate. By the end of the week, things will turn out in your favour, you are likely to spend some good time with your partner.

Gemini

At the starting of the week, you are likely to travel with friends. By the middle of the week, you will be happy and you will be able to focus on work. By the end of the week, you will go out to shop and it is advisable to control your expenses.

Cancer

At the beginning of the week, there is a high chance that you might get profits from your past investment. By the middle of the week, you will feel dull and this will impact your work. By the end of the week, you will go out with your friends.

Leo

At the starting of the week, you will feel lethargic and you are likely to face some losses on the work front. By the middle of the week, you will be blessed by the moon and your work will be appreciated by the seniors. By the end of the week, you will spend some time with your family.

Virgo

At the beginning of the week, there will be some chaos in the workplace. You are likely to be a victim of gossip in the workplace. By the end of the week, you are likely to gain some profit from your past investments.

Libra

At the starting of the week, you will go out with your partner and you will be able to solve the issues. By the middle of the week, there will be a lot of work pressure but you will be able to handle it well. By the end of the week, you will be in a bad mood and that will impact your work.

Scorpio

At the beginning of the week, you will spend time with your family. By the middle of the week, you are likely to get promoted. By the end of the week, you will be in dire need of help and your friends are going to be there for you.

Sagittarius

At the beginning of the week, you will be stressed about work. By the middle of the week, you are likely to crack a deal and that will boost your business. By the end of the week, you will be in a good mood, and there is a high chance that you will go overseas for some work.

Capricorn

At the starting of the week, you will be disturbed because of some co-worker. By the middle of the week, you are likely to hear some good news. By the end of the week, you will go out to shop and you will pamper yourself.

Aquarius

At the beginning of the week, the moon will be in your favour. By the middle of the week, you are likely to meet someone special. By the end of the week, you are liekly to go on romantic dinner dates and you will share a good bond with your partner.

Pisces

At the starting of the week, you will feel low and your work will get hampered. By the middle of the week, you will spend a good time with your family. By the end of the week, you are likely to face some health-related issues. It is advisable to not skip your workout routine.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma