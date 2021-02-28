Weekly Horoscope: There will be some unforeseen obstacles that you are likely to face this week. So, without any further ado, let's get to know what this week has in store for you:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It is finally that time of the week when we get to know what the coming week has in store for us. This new week will begin with some major changes as it will be the start of the new month. The coming month will be a fresh beginning for some people as the moon is retrograding in Uranus, and it will mark some positive changes in your zodiac sign. Not only this, but there will also be some unforeseen obstacles that you are likely to face this week. So, without any further ado, let's get to know what this week has in store for you:

Aries

At the starting of the week, you will be filled with new energy and a new vibe. You will be able to complete your task on time. By the middle of the week, you might feel a little low. You will go out on some romantic dates with your partner. By the end of the week, you are likely to hear some good news and that will cheer you up with joy.

Taurus

At the starting of the week, you will lack energy and you might feel like skipping the work. It is also advisable that do not take some hasty decisions this week. By the middle of the week, you will take some tough decisions in terms of work. You will make your juniors feel confident. By the end of the week, you are likely to travel to some hill station.

Gemini

At the starting of the week, You are likely to hear some good news. There is a high chance that you might get promoted. By the middle of the week, you are likely to go out to shop. By the end of the week, you will be in the best mood and you might take a break from work to energise yourself.

Cancer

At the starting of the week, you will feel energised, and you will be able to complete your task on time. By the middle of the week, you will be able to control your expenditure and you will plan out to save your money. By the end of the week, you might feel sad and low but you will be able to overcome it as you will indulge yourself in work. There is a high chance that you might get a promotion.

Leo

At the starting of the week, you are likely to be stuck with a lot of work. By the middle of the week, you might go out with your friends for a party. By the end of the week, you will treat yourself to some spa session and that will be therapeutic for you.

Virgo

At the starting of the week, your health is likely to deteriorate. It is advisable to take proper care of your health. By the middle of the week, you are likely to meet someone special. By the end of the week, you will shift your focus towards work and things will turn out to be in your favour.

Libra

At the starting of the week, you will be focused on your work. You are likely to achieve some profits. By the middle of the week, you will spend some time with your partner. By the end of the week, you feel bored and you might take a break from work.

Scorpio

At the starting of the week, you will spend some quality time with your family. By the middle of the week, you will shift your focus towards the work. It is advisable to not sign any documents before scanning them properly. By the end of the week, there is a high chance that you might plan a trip to some beachy location.

Sagittarius

At the starting of the week, you will be stressed about work. Someone might plan some conspiracy. By the middle of the week, you need to take out some time for your partner. By the end of the week, you will be able to receive substantial gains on the work front.

Capricorn

At the starting of the week, a positive moon is in your favour. You will feel happy. You are likely to go out on some lunch date with your friends. By the end of the week, you will feel relaxed and you will be able to complete your task on time.

Aquarius

At the starting of the week, you will feel anxious about work. It is advisable to meditate. By the middle of the week, you will be able to focus on work. Your efforts are likely to be appreciated. By the end of the week, you might go out on some unplanned trip.

Pisces

At the starting of the week, you will be stressed due to some family issues. By the middle of the week, you will be able to resolve the family dispute. You might shift your focus towards the work. By the end of the week, you are likely to catch up with some old friends.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma