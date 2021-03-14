According to the horoscope prediction, some people will witness a fresh beginning in their relationship, and it will mark a positive start in their life. So, without further ado, let's get to know what this week has in store for your zodiac sign:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's the mid-week of March and there are likely to be some major planetary changes in your zodiac sign. These planetary movements are likely to bring some new changes for you. According to the horoscope prediction, some people will witness a fresh beginning in their relationship, and it will mark a positive start in their life. So, without further ado, let's get to know what this week has in store for your zodiac sign:

Aries

At the starting of the week, you will feel a little low as the negative moon is setting in your zodiac sign. By the middle of the week, you will be able to focus on things clearly and you will be productive. By the end of the week, you will be in good mood and there is a high chance that you might go out on some trip.

Taurus

The moon is in your favour. At the starting of the week, things will go smoothly. You are likely to spend a good time with your partner. By the middle of the week, you will be tensed about work but you will be able to manage it. By the end of the week, you will try to manage your work and love life. You are likely to go out on a nice date with your partner.

Gemini

At the starting of the work, you are likely to face some losses on the business front. By the middle of the week, you will spend some quality time with your family. By the end of the week, you might go out on a trip with your spouse.

Cancer

At the starting of the week, you will try to take care of your health. By the middle of the week, you are likely to hear some good news in terms of work. There is a high chance that you might get promoted. By the end of the week, things will be smooth and you will be able to give your full focus on your work.

Leo

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to get good profits from the investments you've made in the past. By the middle of the week, you will focus on your diet and start working out. By the end of the week, you will go out with your friends and will spend some gala time with them.

Virgo

At the starting of the week, you will solve your issues with your spouse. Those who are single are likely to find their soulmate. By the end of the week, some good news is going to come your way and it will cheer you up.

Libra

This week will be hectic for you. You will not be able to focus on your health and that is going to come your way and will bother you in the future. By the middle of the week, you are likely to hear some good news. By the end of the week, students will be rewarded and honored in their class.

Scorpio

At the starting of the week, you will feel sad because of your co-workers. By the middle of the week, you are likely to go out to shop. By the end of the week, you will go out on a trip to some beachy location.

Sagittarius

At the starting of the week, you will be filled with all the energy, By the middle of the week, you are likely to spend some time with your partner and will be able to solve the differences. By the end of the week, you will go out to shop and you will treat yourself.

Capricorn

At the starting of the week, you will be focused on cutting your expenses. By the middle of the week, you will be able to give good results on the work front. By the end of the week, you are likely to hear some good news, and there is a high chance that you might get promoted.

Aquarius

At the starting of the week, you will go out for some fancy dinner. By the middle of the week, you will be able to control your expenditure and this will help you in saving up your money. By the end of the week, you will invite your friends to your place and you will be able to enjoy yourself at the house party.

Pisces

At the starting of the week, you will focus on your work, and your co-workers will be supportive of your decisions. By the middle of the week, you will go out on some fancy dinner date with your spouse. By the end of the week, you will invest in some property that will turn out good for you.

