New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pieces, Virgo and Capricorn sign people are likely to get into conflict with their siblings and friends while students might have a productive week ahead. Every day brings new opportunities and challenges, so if you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below to know your weekly update.

Aries

On the personal front, Aries is going to be in a happy space. You are likely to spend some quality time with your family which will increase your bond. On the work front, you are likley to perform well and might complete all your tasks on time. You are likely to maintain harmony with your seniors and colleagues. You are advised to keep away from dilemma and unnecessary confusion to be productive.

Taurus

This week, you are likely to make efforts at the work front. This might cause stress, however, you will be able to overcome the messy situation. On the personal front, you are likely to spend quality time with your family and spouse, this will enhance your bonding and bring harmony to the family. By the end of the week, your reputation and prestige might increase as you are people are going to recognise your work.

Gemini

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to face some emotional and physical discomforts. This might affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your tasks on time. However, by the middle of the week, things will get back to normal and you might get to hear some good news. Also, you are likely to complete all your pending work.

Cancer

This week is lucky for the salaried folks as you are likely to outperform at work and might get a new responsibility in terms of promotion. However, you are advised to avoid petty discussions and debated with colleagues, else you might end up arguing with them. On the personal front, you are likely to get into a conflict with your spouse.

Leo

On the work front, you are likley to excel in all the genres and complete all the task on time. Your colleagues and subordinated will help you in completing an important project. Also, you might make some gain such as promotion. However, you are advised to keep a close eye on your opponents or enemies, else you might become a victim of a conspiracy. By the end of the week, you are likely to spend in purchasing expensive stuff.

Virgo

this week you are likely to face some health issues, so you are advised to eat healthy food and do exercise daily. On the work front, you are likely to complete all your task on time, this might impress your boss and he/she might offer you new responsibility in terms of promotion. On the personal front, you are likely to get into a conflict with your siblings.

Libra

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to face some work-related problems, this might create stress and make you arrogant. So you are advised to watch your words before you speak at the workplace. On the personal front, your spouse or kids are likely to make some monetary gains that will enhance your financial health.

Scorpio

This week, you are likely to face some health issues due to work-related stress. However, you are likely to complete all your tasks on time. On the personal front, you are likely to maintain cordial relations will family members. By the end of the week, you might spend money on purchasing some worthless stuff.

Sagittarius

This week you are advised to eat mindfully, else you might face some health-related problems. On the work front, you are advised to put in more efforts in completing your task. However, things will be in your favour. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some quality time with your family.

Capricorn

On the work front, you are likely to implement innovative ideas to complete your tasks. This might impress your boss and might get new responsibility in terms of promotion. On the personal front, you might get worried about your child's health. Also, you might get into conflict with your spouse, so you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Aquarius

At the beginning of the week, salaried people might face some issues in completing the task, however, by the middle of the week, things will start getting normal. On the business front, you might plan to expand your business and implement new ideas that might turn out successful. By the end of the week, you might make some monetary gains.

Pisces

This week you are likely to feel lethargic and dull, this might affect your work efficiency, and you might not be able to complete your work. You are advised to avoid arguments with your friends and siblings. Try to maintain harmonious relation will everyone in your family.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv