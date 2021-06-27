Every week brings new opportunity and challenges. If you are wondering what this upcoming week has in store for you then, scroll down below

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Every week brings new opportunity and challenges. If you are wondering what this upcoming week has in store for you then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope. It will help you in planning out your week accordingly.

Aries

This week, you are likely to enjoy the comforts of life. On the work front, things will be smooth, you might get the support of your seniors in an ongoing important project. On the business front, you are likely to bag some new big orders, which will increase the liquidity. The inflow of money will be in abundance. For students, this week will be productive. Health-wise this week will be good.

Taurus

This week jobseekers might her good news. Salaried folks, you seniors might be impressed by your hard work and help you in the completion of the project. By the middle of the week, you are likley to make some monetary gains that will improve your financial health. This week, you are likley to spend quality time with your friend and relive old moments. On the domestic front, you are advised to maintain harmony with your spouse, else you might have to face consequences.

Gemini

This week you are likely to achieve your goals as luck will be with you. On the work front, things will be smooth and remain in your favour. Your juniors and colleagues will cooperate with your while seniors will help you in completing the task on time. By the middle of the week, you may find yourself spiritually inclined. Students, this week will be quite productive, so make full use of this opportunity.

Cancer

This week you might have to deal with the problem of cash crunch and health-related problems. However, as the week will proceed you will overcome all the moments with ease. On the work front, you will have to put in extra efforts to achieve positive results. On the personal front, married people might face some problems, so you are advised to stay calm and try to avoid fights.

Leo

On the business front, you are likely to make some gains that will boost your financial strength and may plan to expand your business. By the middle of the week, you may find yourself spiritually inclined. Also, you are advised to take good care of your health, else due to stress, you might face some issues. On the domestic front, things will remain pleasant.

Virgo

On the work front, you are likely to make some achievement based on the hard work. You will get the help of your colleagues in completing your work. On seeing this, your boss might get impressed and he/she might offer you a promotion. On the domestic front, your life will remain pleasant. You are advised to take good care of your health. Also, this week you might spend your hard-earned money in purchasing some luxury stuff, so have control over your expenditure.

Libra

This week your daily income might get raise, and you are likely to make some monetary gains. On the work front, you are likley to get average results, so don't get upset rather channel your energy in other productive work. On the personal front, you are likely to get the help of your siblings and friends when in need. Your spouse will be supportive and caring. This week you are advised to keep a check on your speech else you might have to face consequences.

Scorpio

This week on the work front, things will remain pleasant and smooth. You are likley to complete all your tasks on time. On the business front, a special gift is on its way to surprise. On the domestic front, all the married couples are going to have a blissful week. This week you are advised to not take unnecessary stress.

Sagittarius

This week on the work front, you might get promoted to a higher position on the basis of your hard and excellent work. However, you might have to put in extra efforts to complete the work on time. Your confidence will help you in overcoming all the messy situations at work and personal front. Due to overwork you might feel stressed by the middle of the week. So take good care of your health.

Capricorn

This week you might plan to strengthen your financial health and in doing so your loved one will support you. You are likely to achieve all your endeavours on your valour. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some romantic moment with your family, which will enhance your bonding and bring harmony to the family. By the end of the week, you might face some problems related to work.

Aquarius

This week you are likely to make some gains at the business front, while salaried folks will get average results on the work front. By the middle of the week, there will be a scope of monetary gains. On the domestic front, your relation with your spouse will be harmonious.

Pisces

This week your expenditure will remain higher. So you are advised to exercise some control over your spending. On the work front, your colleagues will support you and bring positive results. Also, there are chances that your reputation and prestige might increase. You are advised to eat mindly else you may have to face some health-related problems.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv