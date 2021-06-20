Weekly Horoscope, June 21 to 27: If you are wondering how your week is going to be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your week is going to be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope. It will help you in planning out your week accordingly.

Aries

This week is going to be average for salaried folks and you are advised not engaged in debate with your colleagues or seniors. On the business front, you are likely to make some monetary gains. In the middle of the week, you may face some health issues, this will arise due to workload. So you are advised to work accordingly. Also, you might spend your hard-earned money on some worthless item. Your bond with your brother will strengthen.

Taurus

This week you are likely to be busy in your professional life. This will give rise to stress and by the middle of the week, you might face some health issues. Whether it's business people or salaried folks, you are likely to get average results. This week you might face some marital issues which might weaken your bond. so you are advised to not escalate the matter and solve it as soon as possible.

Gemini

This week you are likely to get success in many related matters such as you might recover your stuck money. On the work front, this week you are likely to complete all your work before time without any hurdles. By the middle of the week, you might face some stress, however, you will overcome it. This week is going to be favourable for lovers. You are advised to take good care of your health.

Cancer

This week you are likely to face some problems in your business and marital life. Also, you might face some obstacles in money related matters. You are advised to take good care of your health and eat mindfully else you might face some serious issues. Students are likely to make some gains in their academics so you are advised to keep working hard.

Leo

On the work front, you are likely to get some good news. Also, you might make some monetary gains this week, which will enhance your financial health. By the middle of the week, you might feel stressed as work-related issues will arise. However, everything will subside when you will spend some quality time with your spouse. On the health front, you might face some small issues like headache, stomach ache, etc.

Virgo

On the work front, you are likely to get some positive results. Your work will be acknowledged and your seniors and colleagues might help you in completing an important project. There are chances of a new source of income. On the personal front, your marital life will be blissful, and you are likely to spend some quality time with your parents. This week you are advised to not let lethargy hinder your path to success.

Libra

This week you might have to deal with some unnecessary issues in both your professional and personal life. On the work front, you might have some bonding issues with your seniors. So you are advised to not engage in worthless debate. For lovers, this week is going to be mixed with emotions. Those looking to get married might get positive results. On the personal front, things will remain cordial. This week you are advised to keep your arrogance and ego in check.

Scorpio

This week, Scorpions are likely to deal with stress on the work front as there will be an excessive workload. In terms of monetary, you might make some gains, which will improve your savings and balance your financial health. On the personal front, you are likley to have cordial relations with family members, however, with your spouse, you might face some issues. Students might get excellent results with their hard work. This week you are advised to take good care of your health as there are chances you might catch a cold or seasonal infection might grip you.

Sagittarius

This week you might make some monetary gains that will improve your financial health. On the work front, you are likely to perform well and might complete all your work on time. By the middle of the week, you might feel anxious and upset, this might hinder your work efficiency. Also, you might not be able to control your expenditure. By the end of the week, things will start falling in place. This week you are advised to keep your ego and anger in control else it might affect your marital life.

Capricorn

This week you are likely to have a blissful marital life. On the work front, you might make some monetary gains, which will boost your savings. Students might get distracted and waste time on worthless topics. You are advised to try to focus on some light stuff to gain confidence.

Aquarius

This week things will be in your favour as luck is on your side. On the work front, you are likley to complete all your pending tasks. However, by the middle of the week, you might face some problems at work front. On the personal front, your relation with your spouse will be harmonious and he/she might help in boosting financial health. This week you are advised to stay calm and focus on your work. Also, take good care of your parents.

Pisces

This week you might deal with some health-related issues that will make you feel irritated and anxious. Jobseekers might receive some good news. On the personal front, familial life will be blissful, and you might spend some romantic time with your spouse. This week you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. Also, don't lend money to anybody, else you might not get it back.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv