Weekly Horoscope June 14 to June 20: If you are wondering how your week is going to be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every week brings new opportunities and challenges, so if you are wondering how your week is going to be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope.

Aries

At the beginning of the week, you are likley to face some work-related problem. However, by the middle of the week, things will start falling in place. On the personal front, you are likely to enjoy a romantic moment with your spouse, which will enhance your bonding and bring harmony to your married life. By the middle of the week, there are chances of monetary gains.



Taurus

This week you are likely to spend your hard money on property-related issues. At the workplace, your status and prestige might increase with your hard work. By the middle of the week, you are likely to face some work and health-related problems, which might affect your mood. So you are advised to stay calm and avoid taking any important decisions.

Gemini

This week you are likely to feel confident. At the work front, you will be given new responsibilities based on your hard work. It will increase your status among your colleagues and seniors. On the business front, a good news is on its way that will enlighten your whole week. There are chances that your financial health will get improve. You are advised to control your speech when conversing with your family members, else, you might have to face consequences. Also, take good care of your health.

Cancer

This week salaried folks will make some gains at the work front. Your boss might get impressed with your work and plan to promote you to some higher position. It will enhance your reputation in front of colleagues and seniors. There are chances of some monetary gains that will improve your financial health. You are advised to take good care of your health, else you might suffer from headache or irritation in the eyes.

Leo

This week is going to be favourable as you are likley to outperform at your work and maintain a balance between your personal and professional life. On the work front, salaried people might get promoted to higher position based on their excellent work. On the personal front, you are likley to enjoy some quality time with your family, which will improve your bonding with other family members. You are advised to take good care of your health, else you might have to face consequences due to stress.

Virgo

This week is going to be beneficial for business people as you might crack some big deal that will increase your financial health. You are likely to make some monetary gains and expand your social network. By the middle of the week, old health issues might arise. Also, you are likely to spend your heart earn money on purchasing worthless stuff. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some quality time with your family.

Libra

This week, business or salaried people are likely to bag an important project that will increase their reputation in your office. However, you are advised to not engage in debate over the worthless topic with seniors. Jobseekrs might get good news. On the personal front, you are likely to enjoy a romantic moment with your spouse, which will increase your bonding and bring harmony to your married life.

Scorpio

This week is going to be favourable for salaried folk as they might get promoted to a higher position. Their bonding with seniors will get stronger and might get help in some important project. On the personal front, you might experience the bliss of material comforts and pleasures.

Sagittarius

At the beginning of the week, you might face some physical and mental problems, however, some older problems might get resolved. You are advised to not let your ego affect your marital life. On the work front, you might make some monetary gains that will improve your financial health. This week, you might find yourself inclined towards spirituality.

Capricorn

This week you are likely to get the support of your family and friends in making some important decisions. On the work front, you might get some important projects that will increase your reputation. By the middle of the week, you might suffer from health-related problems.

Aquarius

This week your enemies or opponents will be under control. Things will fall in the place as planned and might turn out favourable in all the sphere. On the personal front, your life partner mighty makes some monetary gains that will increase your financial health. You are advised to take good care of your health.

Pisces

This week all your problems will be resolved in terms of debts. You are advised to not engage in engagement over worthless topics. On the work front, you are likely to outperform, which will impress your boss and might get promoted to higher promotion.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv