If you are wondering how your week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope. It will help you in planning out your week accordingly.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: If you are wondering how your week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope. It will help you in planning out your week accordingly.

Aries

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to get worried about your financial health. So you are advised to not spend your hard-earned money on worthless stuff. However, by the middle of the week, things will get normal and you might get monetary gains. You are likley to discover a new source of income. On the health front, you are advised to take care of your health as you might suffer headaches due to workload. You are advised to control your speech else you might have to face consequences.

Taurus

At the beginning of the week, you might feel stressed related to both your professional and personal life. On the professional front, salaried folks might get average results in their work. Business people are advised to put in more efforts to increase the liquidity of the business. Talking about your financial health, it will remain healthy and strong. On the personal front, an elder might help you in resolving your big problem and might give you life advice. Talking about marital life, you might face some conflicts, so you are advised to stay calm and handle the arguments patiently.

Gemini

This week you are may feel anxious as your health will not be in a good shape and might demand high expenses. However, you need not worry as this week you might make some monetary gains on the work front, which will boost your financial health. On the marital front, things will resolve between the couple and might increase the harmony between the two.

Cancer

This week students are advised to work more hard on the academic front. On the work front, things will remain normal and you might get the help of your seniors in completing an important project. At the end of the week, you might get to hear some good news. Your personal life will remain pleasant and harmonious.

Leo

This week you are likely to make some solid gains in the professional sphere. Also, you might get to hear a good news that will keep your mood merry. Your personal and marital life will remain pleasant and harmonious. You are advised to take good care of your mother's health.

Virgo

This week you are likely to hear some good news on the professional front such as jobseekers might get the job or promotions, etc. On the health front, you will witness improvement in your health and may feel healthy. This week your family will support you enormously when faced with a difficult situation.

Libra

At the beginning of the week, you are advised to exercise control of your speech else you might have to face some serious consequences. Also, you might feel dull and irritated as you are likely to face some health issues that will also impact your work efficiency. However, towards the end of the week, you might get good results increasing your prestige. On the personal front, you are likely to get support from your spouse and siblings or off-springs. You are likely to make some monetary gains.

Scorpio

On the professional front, you are likely to feel stressed mentally and physically due to workload, however, you will overcome all the messy situations with the help of your wisdom and intelligence. Also, you will get the support of your colleagues in completeing projects on time. On the business front, you might face some issues regarding business associates. This week you are likely to make some monetary gains.

Sagittarius

This week some unnecessary situations will keep you busy and stressed. However, on the work front, your hard work will finally pay off and might get promoted to a new position. On the personal front, your familial life will be pleasant and harmonious. You are advised to keep your arrogance in check else you might face some serious consequences. You are advised to spend money mindfully and generously, else you might have to face a financial crisis.

Capricorn

On the work front, things will remain pleasant and harmonious as your colleagues will help you in completing your important project. You are advised to keep a close eye on your enemies or opponents, as they might conspire against you. This week you are advised to put in more effort to make some monetary gains. On the marital front, couples might have a blissful time together. However, lovers, on the other hand, will have to face some ups and downs. You are advised to take good care of your health else stress will take a toll on you.

Aquarius

At the beginning of the week, you might face some problems in both personal and professional life. This will affect your mood and might make you irritated. So you are advised to postpone important events till the messy situation gets under control. To ease down your mood, your offspring might make you feel special. On the work front, you are likely to complete all your work on time and might get some good results. On the business front, you are likely to crack an important deal.

Pisces

On the work front, you are likely to get promoted based on your hard work. However, you are advised to keep a check on your sluggishness, else your hard work might doom you. At the beginning of the week, you might make some monetary gains that will enhance your financial health. Students will get good results.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv