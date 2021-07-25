If you are wondering how your week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope.

Aries

This week is going to be prosperous for all Aries natives. On the work front, you are likely to make some monetary gains, which will balance your financial health. The situation at the workplace will remain favourable. On the personal front, lovers or married couples are going to spend romantic moments together, which will help in bonding and maintaining harmony. On the health front, things will remain pleasant.

Taurus

This week is going to be prosperous for all the working-class people. On the work front, you are likely to outperform, which will impress your boss and might offer you a promotion. You are likely to make some monetary gains that will boost your financial health. This week is all about relaxing and enjoying the pleasures of life. Students will have a successful week.

Gemini

On the work front, this week is going to remain pleasant. You are likely to get the help of your seniors in completing the important project. You might receive good news on the work front that will blossom up your week. On the health front, things will remain normal. However, you are advised to eat healthily.

Cancer

This week, Cancer natives will have to deal with challenges on the financial and health front. However, by the middle of the week, things will start falling in place, and messy situations will be resolved. On the work front, things will remain favourable, and you might get the support of your colleagues and seniors. On the personal front, familial life will remain pleasant.

Leo

This week you are likely to make monetary gains on the work front. On the business front, you are likely to bag a profitable deal that will boost your financial health. On the personal front, singles might receive a suitable marriage proposal. By the middle of the week, you are advised to make keep a check on your expenditure. By the end of the week, you may plan to visit a religious place.

Virgo

This week you are advised to keep a check on your expenditure, else you might end up hampering your financial health. On the work front, salaried people will have a productive week and might make some monetary gains. On the health front, you are likely to stay worried regarding the health of your family members. Students are likely to have a challenging week so, you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. You may plan to visit a religious place and donate a hefty amount to charity.

Libra

This week you are likely to get relief from the crunch of finance. You may make some gains that will boost your financial health. On the work front, you may have to deal with work pressure. On the business front, you make crack a deal that will boost your financial health. Lovers are likely to have a romantic week and may plan to take the next step. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant.

Scorpio

This week you are likley to enjoy the comforts of life. Thi On the business front, your relation with your business partner will remain harmonious. On the personal front, you are likely to spend your hard-earned money, so you are advised to keep a check on your spending. Students might get the desired results. On the health front, take good care of yourself.

Sagittarius

This week you are likley to be confident and may take some important decisions that will turn out successful. On the professional front, you are likely to make some gains that will boost your financial health. Students are likley to have a favourable week and may get desired results. In the middle of the week, you might be in some dilemmas, however, soon, you will overcome all the messy situations.

Capricorn

This week you are going to be stable and secure on the financial front. You will gain respect from people around you, which will help in boosting your confidence. On the work front, your things will remain pleasant. In personal life, there will be peace and comfort. However, you are advised to not engage in debate with your spouse.

Aquarius

This week you are likely to enjoy a blissful romance. On the work front, you are likely to have a favourable week and might make some gains. On the personal front, your relationship with family members will remain harmonious. You will get the support of your siblings when stuck in a difficult situation.

Pisces

This week you will make some solid gains and might repay all the debts. On the health front, you are advised to take proper care of yourself. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv