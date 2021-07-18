If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope.

Aries

This week on the work front, you may have to put in extra effort to complete the task. Also, your subordinates or colleagues might not cooperate with you and try to avoid debate or discussions with your seniors. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of your health as you are likely to suffer from health-related problems. On the personal front, try to avoid using harsh words while conversing with family members, else it might create a rift.

Taurus

This week on the work front, salaried folks will have a pleasant time, however, business people might face some problems. On the personal front, this week will be quite merry as you might experience comfort and worldly pleasures. You may spend quality time with your family, which will enhance your bonding with the members. This week, you are advised to do yoga or normal exercise to overcome sluggishness.

Gemini

This week you may feel disappointed or distraught as your hard work will not yield desired results on the work front. Also, you may have to cope with physical and emotional discomforts. However, with the support of your spouse, you will be able to overcome these messy situations.

Cancer

This week on the work front, you will have to put in extra efforts to complete your postponed and current task. You are advised to not trust anybody over the limits when it comes to helping in a project. Students might face some ups and downs. You are likely to discover some new source of income that will help you in balancing your financial health. On the personal front, you might have a conflict with your mother.

Leo

This week you are likely to face some problems in your professional life, so you are advised to maintain good relations with your colleagues and seniors. However, you will get support from your family that will keep your mood merry. By the middle of the week, you might make some monetary gains and invest in some new schemes. This week you are advised to stay away from negativity.

Virgo

The beginning of the week is going to be merry as you are likley to get surprised by a warm gift. However, on the work front, you are advised to be careful as you might end up having arguments or conflicts with your colleagues. On the personal front, your familial life will be quite pleasant. This week you are advised to stay away from unnecessary debates as they might mount unnecessary stress.

Libra

This week you are likely to be worried regarding your financial health and might plan to exercise control on your expenditure. On the work front, things will remain pleasant, however, your seniors might keep you on your toes. You are likely to make some monetary gains by the end of the week.

Scorpio

This week you are likely to experience the comfort and material pleasures. On the work front, you are advised to stay away from office politics. Throughout the week there will be some kind of mental upheaval. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant, however, you are advised to avoid conflicts with siblings. Your financial health might get strengthen. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of your health.

Sagittarius

This week you are likely to spend your hard-earned money on worthless stuff that might weaken your financial health. At the beginning of the week, you might face some health-related problems. On the work front, things will be favourable and you are likely to complete your work on time. You may discover a new source of income that will boost your financial health. This week you are advised to watch your words before you speak, else you might have to face consequences.

Capricorn

This week you are advised to stay cautious as you might face some obstacles on your way to success. You are likely to face some stressful situations throughout the week. On the personal front, you will get an ample amount of support from your family that will keep you going. This week you are advised to avoid unnecessary debates or arguments with friends, colleagues or family.

Aquarius

This week you are likely to get engaged in a conflict with your colleagues in the workplace that will throw you in the spotlight. So you are advised to exercise control over your speech while conversing with anyone around you at the workplace. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant.

Pisces

This week you will feel lethargic, which might affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your work on time. So you are advised to keep yourself engaged and don't let lethargicness hover over you. Your personal life will remain pleasant. On the business front, you are likely to make some monetary gains.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv