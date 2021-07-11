If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope prediction.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope prediction. It will help you in planning out your week accordingly.

Aries

This week is going to be favourable for salaried folks and students. On the work front, things will remain smooth, productive and in your favour. You are likely to make some gains that will improve your financial health. On the personal front, your familial life will be good, and you are likley to spend some quality time with elders. However, you are advised to be cautious when it comes to working with opponents and rivals. Keep a close eye on them as they can create a conspiracy against you. Also, try to exercise control over your expenses.

Taurus

This week you need to stay away from trouble related work to have a merry week. On the work front, salaried people will have a nice week, however, business people will have to deal with some ups and downs. On the financial front, you are likely to make some gains and things will be in your favour throughout the week. On the personal front, familial life will remain normal. This week you are advised to not engage in any kind of debut or arguments, else you are likely to get into deep trouble.

Gemini

This week you will get the support of your loved ones, and the inflow of money will keep you cheered up. On the work front, you are likely to outperform and might get a promotion based on your hard work. By the middle of the week, you are likely to deal with stress, however, you will get the support of your loved ones or spouse in overcoming the situation. You are likely to make some gains this week.

Cancer

At the beginning of the week, things will be merry. On the professional front, salaried folks will get success based on their hard work, while business people will have to put in extra efforts to reach the heights of success. On the personal front, you are likely to spend quality time with your family members. On the health front, things will remain good. However, by the end of the week, you are likely to deal with some chaotic situations.

Leo

This week is going to be good in all the spheres. On the work front, things will remain good and you will be able to complete all your tasks on time. Business people might plan to start a new venture with the help of their subordinates. On the personal front, your health will be in good shape and spend quality time with your family. Your status and respect might increase.

Virgo

At the beginning of this week, you are likely to be worried regarding the expenses. On the work front, you are likely to make efforts to gain success and will be energetic to take up new projects. Based on your good work, you are likely to get promoted or get good incentives. Jobseekers might get to hear good news. On the health front, your health will remain in good shape. On the personal front, you are likely to spend some time with your family members.

Libra

This week you are likley to hear good news on the work front. You will be able to complete your tasks on time and might expect a promotion or high incentives. You are likely to make some monetary gains that will balance your financial health. By the middle of the week, you are likley to gain some respect and prestige in unprecedented proportions.

Scorpio

At the beginning of the week, your professional life will be merry. You will be able to complete all your task including the pending projects. Your seniors will be able to approach your seniors easily and maintain harmony. By the middle of the week, you will be able to clear all the debt and pending payments. On the personal front, you will spend quality time with friends and enjoy good food. This week you are advised to take good care of your health.

Sagittarius

On the work front, things will remain favourable for salaried and business folks. Salaried people can expect promotions or incentives based on their hard work. Business people will make some investments that might turn out beneficial. You are likely to make some monetary gains that will balance your financial health.

Capricorn

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to face some health-related issues. This will make you irritable, however, things will be favourable at the work front. You will be assigned a new task that might turn out beneficial. On the personal front, you will get the support of your spouse when stuck in a difficult situation.

Aquarius

This week you might indulge in knowledge seeking courses. On the business front, you can expect solid profit which will balance your financial health. For students, this week will be favourable. By the middle of the week, you might experience some health issues and heightened expenses. On the personal front, things will remain good and pleasant.

Pisces

This week you are likely to experience some material pleasures. On the personal front, you are likely to get the support of your parents and siblings when stuck in a difficult situation. On the business front, you might make some gains that will also increase the prestige of your business. This week you are advised to take good care of your health else you might face some stomach related issues.

