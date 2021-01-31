Weekly Horoscope January 31-February 6, 2021: By reading the astrological prediction for the week, a person can make their plans successful. Read on to find out what the stars have in store for you this week:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological prediction gives interesting insights about a person's life. The planetary movements hold a very crucial role in a person's zodiac sign. The changes that take place in a zodiac sign has both positive and negative impact on one's life. The horoscope prediction can help a person know what's going to come their way. By reading the astrological prediction for the week, a person can make their plans successful. Read on to find out what the stars have in store for you this week:

Aries

The moon is going to be in your favour at the beginning of the week. You will be able to control your expenditure and there will be an increase in your savings this week. By the mid of the week, you are going to be a little busy as there is going to be a lot of work. By the end of the week, you are going to feel a little low. Those who are looking for a job need to do hard work this week.

Taurus

At the beginning of the week, things are going to go all smooth You will feel focused and confident about the things you are going to do. By the mid of the week, you are going to have some clashes with family. In the last few days of the week, your relationship with your spouse is going to get improve. Singles who are looking for someone special will find their soulmate.

Gemini

The moon is going to be negative at the starting of the week. You need to take extra care of your health. By the mid of the week, things will get back on track. You may invest some money in business and that is going to turn in your favour. By the end of the week, you are going to spend some quality time with friends and family.

Cancer

At the starting of the week, things are going to go smooth. Your boss will be impressed with your work and is likely to cooperate with you. You will be a little busy at the starting of the week. By the mid of the week, things are going to turn haywire as someone is panning a conspiracy against you. You should try to meditate to come out from the stress. By the end of the week, the moon is going to be in your favour, and you are likely to spend a good time with your lover.

Leo

At the beginning of the week, the moon is going to be in your favour. You will be able to complete the work efficiently. By the mid of the week, things are going to be a little monotonous. There is going to be a lot of work pressure. In the last couple of days, the moon is going to turn negative and that is going to impact your mental health.

Virgo

At the starting of the week, you are going to feel a little low and that is going to impact your productivity. By the mid of the week, you are going to travel somewhere outstation. In the last couple of days, things are going to go all smooth and you will have a nice time with your spouse.

Libra

At the starting of the week, there is going to be a lot of work pressure. It is advisable to work with patience. Do not lose your temper. By the mid of the week, things will turn a little boring but you will be back in the energy by the end of the week, as someone special is going to meet you super soon.

Scorpio

It is high time that you should start focusing on the thing that you've been ignoring for so long. By the mid-week, you will get some good opportunities and the chronic disease that you have been dealing with will get cured. In the last few days of the week, love birds are likely to get enough support from the family if they are planning a step ahead for their marriage.

Sagittarius

At the starting of the week, your creative ideas are going to get appreciated. You will be in good energy and it will have a good impact on your work. . In the last few days of the week, your soul mate is going to make a move that is going to make you happy and things will turn out good for you.

Capricorn

At the starting of the week, things will be in your favour. You will be blessed by the moon. Your work is going to get flourish. By the mid of the week, you are going to invest some money in a business. In the last few days of the week, you are going to have a good time with friends.

Aquarius

At the starting of the week, you are going to bit low as the work pressure is going to take a toll on your mental health. By the mid of the week, you are going to meditate and will help you to calm your mind. In the last few days of the week, you are likely to garner some praises from your seniors.

Pisces

The moon is going to be in your favour for the whole week. this week is going to be a blast for you. On the romance front, love birds are likely to get enough support from the family if they are planning a step ahead for their marriage.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma