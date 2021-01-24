Weekly Horoscope: By reading the forecast, you can make your daily plans successful. Read below to know what the stars have in store for you this week:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Horoscope promises to give interesting insights about a person's life. The planetary changes impact the zodiac sign in positive and negative ways. The astrological predictions help us make important decisions and it also cautions us for what's coming ahead. By reading the forecast, you can make your daily plans successful. Read below to know what the stars have in store for you this week:

Aries

At the beginning of the week, the moon is going to be in your favour. You'll be able to control your expenditure. By the mid of the week, you will become efficient and you will complete your tasks on time. New innovations are also going to come into your mind and you will be able to offer edges in the near future. In the last couple of days, the moon is going to turn negative and that is going to impact your mental health. You will be nervous about things.

Taurus

At the beginning of the week, you'll feel positive and confident. You are also going to spend some quality time with the spouse, which will help you to boost the relationship. By the mid of the week, you are going to attend some religious or academic session to improve your social life and career. In the last couple of days, an emotional relationship with the spouse is going to improve with the spouse and that will lead you to maintain domestic harmony.

Gemini

At the beginning of the week, the moon is not going to be in your favour. Love birds are suggested to not argue on pointless topics as it will lead you to the end of the relationship. In the mid of the week, you are going to feel happy and positive. By the end of the week, you are suggested to control your anger as it can create a problem for you.

Cancer

At the beginning of the week, the moon is going to be in your favour. You will be all happy and cool and your boss is going to cooperate with you in work. By the mid of the week, you are going to do a lot of hard work as it is going to lead you o success. You need to keep your eyes open as someone might plan a conspiracy against you and that will lead you to further problems. In the last days of the week, you will be energised and will look forward to doing greater things. Your boss will now be in good coordination with you and will help you in getting the promotion that you were waiting for so long.

Leo

You just can't sit around while things are moving, now is the time, that you need to gear up. The placement of the Sun, Mercury, and Venus could lead to problems. Efforts at work will be recognised.

Virgo

At the beginning of the week, you are going to come up with ideas that will help you boost your innovation and help you make the changes in a good way. You are also likely to get good profits from the investments you've made in the past. By the mid-week, you will get some good opportunities and the chronic disease that you have been dealing with will get cured. By the end of the week, you are likely to feel a little low and dull and that is going to affect your daily routine.

Libra

The beginning of the week is going to be light for you and your past investments are going to gain some profit for you. There is also a high possibility of your getting a chance to boost your bank balance. By the mid of the week, you might get stressed and anxious and you will feel a little low. By the end of the week, you are going to spend your money on unworthy stuff and that will make you broke by the end of the month. On the romance front, love birds are likely to get enough support from the family if they are planning a step ahead for their marriage.

Scorpio

The beginning of the week is going to be a tough call for you as the negative moon is foreseen in your cards and you are also likely to feel a little bored and unhappy. However, the seniors are going to bless you with their guidance and that is going to help you out in coming out from an untidy situation. The mid-week is going to be all nice and fine for you and you will ride through that smoothly. In the last few days of the week, your soul mate is going to make a move that is certainly going to make you happy and things will turn out good for you.

Sagittarius

This week is going to very interesting for you as you are likely to achieve some great things. People are going to appreciate the efforts and hard work that you did in the year 2020. If you are currently doing a job, there is a high chance that you are likely to get promoted. Apart from that, you can go through some stomach related problems, therefore, it is advisable to be careful about your health. On the educational front, students will be rewarded and honored in their class.

Capricorn

This week is going to be trouble-free for you and you will be very happy this week. The income flow will be better this week and people in business will incur profits. You are also likely to garner some praises from your seniors. Take care of your skin and gut health and express your feelings for someone you love.

Aquarius

This week is going to be a bit low for you because there are several things that are going on in your head and you might be overthinking about it. It is possible that there might be clashes between your family members but sort them out peacefully. Your love life will also be more responsive.

Pisces

All your problems will vanish this week and you will get plenty of reasons to be happy. There are going to be some problems but will be able to overcome them. Despite that people in business affairs would receive substantial gains. Students will also receive good results in the competitions you're preparing for.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma