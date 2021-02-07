Weekly Horoscope: Wouldn't it be great if you already knew, what's going to come your way this week? Don't you worry, we've got it all for you, check out the weekly astrological reading of your sun sign

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There are going to be some unexpected planetary changes this week. The zodiac signs will be highly impacted due to these changes. Thus, the coming week will be nothing less than a roller coaster ride for you as it will mark some unanticipated changes in your life. Astrological prediction gives interesting and accurate insights into a person's life. It is always good to know what's coming ahead for you. So, wouldn't you want to know the weekly astrological reading of your sun sign? Read here to know what the horoscope reading has in store for you:

Aries

At the starting of the week, there is a negative moon, and that is going to affect your mental peace. You will be a little stressed about work and might start giving up on things easily. By the middle of the week, you will channel your inner chakras by doing meditation, and you will be inclined towards spiritualism. By the end of the week, you will be motivated to do the work and you will be able to complete it on time. On the love front, a marriage card is foreseen and your friends are likely to support you in your decision.

Taurus

The starting of the week will be all nice and fine for you. You will spend a good time with your spouse. By the middle of the week, you will lose your calm and will get involved in some unnecessary dispute. By the end of the week, things are going to turn out good for you. Your hard work will be appreciated by your seniors.

Gemini

The moon is going to be in your favour at the starting of the week. On the work front, your efforts will be recognised. By the middle of the week, you might feel a little low and will get bored easily. By the end of the week, you will get in your party shoes and will hit the party.

Cancer

All over the week is going to be good for you. At the starting of the week, you will be motivated and will do the work with full efficacy. By the middle of the week, you will try to balance your personal and professional life and you will be able to do it easily. By the end of the week, things will turn out to be a little ugly. Avoid investing in things from which you don't get the vibe from.

Leo

At the starting of the week, you will be a little stressed, and you might lose your calm. By the middle of the week, you need to take out some extra time for your family. It is advisable to not use a harsh tone. You need to maintain calm. By the end of the week, you are likely to attend some social gathering. For those, who just started their new journey of a relationship, things will turn out really smooth for you.

Virgo

At the starting of the week, you will be appreciated for your hard work. You are likely to get promoted. By the end of the week, you will feel a little stressed because of some family-related issue. However, by the end of the week, things will turn out to be all nice and fine for you as a senior, or some elder will come and guide you for your journey ahead.

Libra

At the starting of the week, you are going to explore some new things. You will go out for an adventure and that is surely going to be a blast for you. By the middle of the week, you will start focusing on your work. You will be able to crack the deal. At the end of the week, the negative moon will enter your sign and things will go haywire.

Scorpio

This coming week is going to be filled with thorns and you need to step carefully. You need to meditate regularly this week as there will be a lot of mental breakdowns and you might lose your calm. However, at the end of the week, things will go right in place and will turn out in your favour.

Sagittarius

At the starting of the week, the moon is going to be in your favour. You will be blessed. Your hard work on the academic front will give you good results. By the end of the week, you might travel to some beachy destination and that will channel your inner chakras.

Capricorn

At the starting of the week, you may invest some money in a new business and that will turn out to be good for you. By the middle of the week, you will find someone special and you might go out for dates. By the end of the week, you may feel a little low but you will be able to cheer up yourself as you might go for some pampering session.

Aquarius

At the starting of the week, things will go all smooth. Your efforts at the workplace will be appreciated. Your boss will be impressed with your hard work and dedication. By the end of the week, you are likely to spend a good time with your lover.

Pisces

At the starting of the week, there will be a negative moon. You will feel bored and anxious. However, by the end of the week, things will go as per your plans and you will be able to enjoy your weekend to your fullest.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma