Weekly Horoscope Feb 22-28, 2021: Want to know the astrological predictions for your zodiac sign this week? So, without further ado, let's get to know what the weekly reading has in store for you:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There will be some major changes in your zodiac sign this week as Mercury is retrograding in Aquarius. The planetary changes that will take place this week are likely to bring some good opportunities for you. Not only this, but there will also be some unanticipated changes that are likely to turn things in your favour. So, without further ado, let's get to know what the weekly reading has in store for you this week:

Aries

At the starting of the week, things will be in your favour. You are likely to meet someone special in the middle of the week. By the end of the week, you might feel a little low, and there will be a lot of work pressure on you.

Taurus

At the starting of the week, you are likely to go out to shop and that will be a therapeutic session for you. By the middle of the week, you will be busy with a lot of work. You are likely to get promoted soon. By the end of the week, you will feel relaxed, and your confidence will boost as you will be able to complete your work on time.

Gemini

The moon is in your favour this week. You are likely to go on an outstation trip. This week will be a fun roller coaster ride for you and you are going to enjoy it to the fullest.

Cancer

At the starting of the week, you will be stressed about work. There will be a lot of work pressure and you will be demotivated. By the middle of the week, you are likely to meet your partner and you will be able to spend some quality time. By the end of the week, things will turn out in your favour, you will be appreciated for your hard work and patience.

Leo

At the starting of the week, you will feel a little low and lazy. You will not be able to complete your task on time. By the middle of the week, you will come up with new energy, and you will be appreciated for your work. By the end of the week, things will be hectic but you will be able to manage it.

Virgo

You are likely to pick up some disagreements and fights with your boss this week. You should stay calm and keep a restraint on speech. By the end of the week, you will be able to convince everyone with your work and that will impress the seniors at your workplace.

Libra

At the starting of the week, things will seem messy to you, and you will be stressed about it. By the middle of the week, you will be able to take out some time for your partner from your busy schedule. By the end of the week, you are likely to go to some religious place for some ritual work.

Scorpio

At the starting of the week, things will start on a good note, you will be able to manage your professional and personal life. By the middle of the week, there will be a lot of work and that will be the reason behind your growing stress. By the end of the week, you are likely to get involved in some workout or meditation activity and that will turn out to be good for you.

Sagittarius

This week might be tough for you. You will face a lot of problems because of some co-worker. You will not be able to give time to your family. You might have some clashes with your spouse this week.

Capricorn

At the starting of the week, you will feel happy and energised. By the middle of the week, it is advisable to go somewhere out and spend some quality time with your family. In the last couple of days, you might get stressed about work as you will not be able to complete your work on time.

Aquarius

You are blessed by the moon this week. It is advisable to meditate and keep yourself calm. By the middle of the week, you are likely to spend some quality time with your partner. For those who are in business, this week you need to be careful about your investments.

Pisces

At the starting of the week, you are likely to travel somewhere outstation. You will spend a good time with your family. By the middle of the week, you will be busy with some work. By the end of the week, you will finally get the time for yourself, and you will be able to relax.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma