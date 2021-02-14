Weekly Horoscope: As the mid-week-week of February has arrived, several changes are going to take place in your zodiac sign as there are going to be some world-changing planetary shifts, read here to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This week has kickstarted with the day of love Valentine's Day. Also, it is that time of the week when we eagerly wait to know what's going to come our way for this week's prediction. For those who are single, they are likely to find a partner as the planet Mercury is going to conjunct in Venus, and that is going to fill you up with mushy feelings. As the mid-week of February has arrived, several changes are going to take place in your zodiac sign as there are going to be some world-changing planetary shifts. These shifts are likely to affect your day-to-day life. So, without further ado, let's get to know what's in store for your zodiac sign for this week's astrological prediction:

Aries

At the starting of the week, there is going to be a lot of work and your schedule is likely to be really hectic. By the middle of the week, you will be able to manage your personal and professional life. By the end of the week, you are likely to meet someone and things are going to change for you.

Taurus

At the starting of the week, you need to take care of your health. By the middle of the week, you are likely to have some clashes with your family. By the end of the week, the moon will be in your favor and things will turn out to be good for you.

Gemini

At the starting of the week, someone is going to create trouble for you but you will be able to handle it really well. By the middle of the week, you will meet someone, and they are likely to offer you some job or some good business plan. By the end of the week, there will be a negative moon and you will feel a little low.

Cancer

At the starting of the week, things will seem messy and untidy, and you will be stressed about many things. By the middle of the week, you are likely to travel to some beach location and this will work as a therapy for you. In the last couple of days, you will be in a really good mood.

Leo

The starting of the week will start on a good note for you. You will spend some quality time with your family. By the middle of the week, you are likely to have a clash with someone at the workplace. In the last couple of days, you will have a lot of work, and that will give you stress. It is advisable to mediate this week.

Virgo

At the starting of the week, you will feel a little low and bored. By the middle of the week, it is advisable to go somewhere out and spend some quality time with your family. In the last couple of days, things will be really smooth for you and you are going to get in your party shoes.

Libra

At the starting of the week, you will feel loved and you are likely to have some good conversations about your future with your partner. By the middle of the week, you will be really busy and you will focus on your work. In the last couple of days, a positive moon is going to enter your sun sign and things will turn out to be in your favour.

Scorpio

This week will be a little stressful for you. It is advisable to meditate and keep yourself calm. By the middle of the week, students who are preparing for the examination needs to work harder. For those who are business, this week you are likely to receive substantial gains.

Sagittarius

This week will be really nice for you. You are likely to travel somewhere outstation. Students have to put more effort this week.

Capricorn

At the starting of the week, there will be a negative moon, and that is likely to make you feel a little low. By the middle of the week, you will go out on a date with your partner. In the last couple of days, you need to complete your work and that is going to take a lot of your energy.

Aquarius

At the starting of the week, the moon will be in your favour. Things will be really smooth for you this week. You are likely to meet someone and you both are going to instantly connect.

Pisces

This week there is a suggestion for you that do not hesitate while asking for help. You will be blessed by the moon, there is a high chance that you might get promoted.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma