Weekly Horoscope December 6 to December 12, 2020: Read below to know what the stars have in store for you this week:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the second week of December is already here and we all are intrigued to know what we can expect from the oncoming days. Predictions of zodiac signs help us make important decisions. By reading the forecast, you can make your daily plans successful. Read below to know what the stars have in store for you this week:

Aries

At the starting of the week, you are likely to take the big step for the future ahead. You need to avoid taking any new investments to avoid the big problem in business. By the end of the week, lobe birds will be taking their relationship ahead.

Taurus

Romance is foreseen in your cards. Efforts at work will pay off. You will get the support of the head of household or spiritual guru. Let go of any unnecessary fear. Your stars are even indicating a chance of a very pleasant week ahead.

Gemini

Creative efforts at work will flourish. Reading religious books will help you keep calm. The placement of the Sun, Mercury and Venus could lead to problems. Efforts at work will be recognised.

Cancer

At the starting of the week, the moon is in your favour, which will offer you good luck and a sensible mood. Mid of the week, you need to complete your work on time so that you can enjoy the coming days with your friends and family.

Leo

This week you are going to be irritated about work and there is going to be a lot of work pressure but you need to handle it with calm and patience. Those who are looking for jobs will find the appropriate jobs. On the educational front, your luck is going to shine.

Virgo

At the beginning of the week, you're blessed by the moon. You will also face some work pressure but at the end of the week, you will find your inner peace. Creative efforts at work will flourish. Reading religious books will help you keep calm.

Libra

At the beginning of the week, you'll be blessed by the moon and everyone is going to be happy around you. On the work front, your seniors are going to praise your work. On the emotion front, you need to start from the beginning. Counselling or co-operation from spouse or in-laws will boost confidence.

Scorpio

You are going to romantically explore many things now. You will find success in the field of education. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Sagittarius

The moon is not going to be in your in the starting of the week. You will feel exhausted and all your efforts at the work front will not be appreciated. You need to meditate to stay calm and you need to regulate your straightforwardness.

Capricorn

You need to abandon negative energy in your life. Family life will be fruitful. The desire for money may lead to stress. Avoid any mistakes that could prove to be harmful.

Aquarius

The starting of the week is going to be filled with good vibes and happy feelings. Your boss is also going to praise your work. You are also likely to get promoted this week.

Pisces

This week is going to be a roller coaster ride for you and you, might feel that things are going way too extra with you but with patience, you will achieve things. You are also likely to have some detachment from the real world but in some time you will realise the truth of life.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma