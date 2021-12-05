New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your second week of December will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope. Astrological predictions will help you in planning your week accordingly.

Aries

This week you are likely to remain optimistic and your self-confidence will remain high. This is a favourable time to start something new. Those looking for a new job can expect positive development on the work front. Businesspeople can enter into new partnerships. Income from overseas will increase. During the middle of the week, there could be high expenditure on the health of a family member. Relations with spouse will remain harmonious and good news on the work front will keep the bonding strong. You can improve your communication with your siblings and make amends in your relationships with them.

Tip of the week: Stay optimistic

Taurus

There could be additional expenditure this week which may create stress and anxiety. However, the flow of your regular income will not be disturbed. You will be on a constant lookout for other avenues to increase income. Business people will need to persevere and work hard. Those dealing with government or semi-government organisations will be able to enter into a long-term contract, which will prove to be profitable in the long run. Students may find it difficult to focus on their goals which may hamper their academic performance. On the health front, regular check-ups relating to blood and sugar levels are recommended.

Tip of the week: Control your expenditure

Gemini

You will remain in a positive state of mind during this week. A favourable planetary position will provide you with the necessary motivation to complete the things you have wanted to do for a long time. There could be substantial gains from trading of any kind. It will also be an auspicious time for your personal life, and you will feel happiness and contentment in your relationships. You will receive all the support that you need from friends, family and colleagues to excel in your life. Also, your communication and persuasive skills during this time will help you in gaining success. You may face health problems, especially those related to the eyes and stomach.

Tip of the week: Utilise your favourable time

Cancer

You are likely to experience a new high in your career. Your focus will be on earning money and advancing your career. Lady luck will be on your side. You are likely to see an increase in your earnings whether you are a businessman or a professional. But in all of this, your familial life may be neglected. Hence, you are advised to ensure a healthy work-life balance. Although undertaking journeys may bring substantial amounts of gains, they may leave you tired and exhausted in the end. Some of the single natives might be lucky to find a suitable partner. This week will bring good news for your siblings, as they would taste success in their careers.

Tip of the week: Don't neglect family life

Leo

Whether you are in business or on the job, this week will provide new opportunities for you. With hard work, you will be able to achieve success. You will need to accept challenges head-on. Do not shy away from doing or attempting something new. Salaried employees will perform effectively at work. This is an auspicious period to invest in real estate or property as you are likely to obtain good returns soon. You may remain disturbed due to some issues regarding elders of the family. Do not enter into futile arguments with them and try to maintain harmony. Students will retain their focus and concentration and will make encouraging progress.

Tip of the week: Take challenges head-on

Virgo

This week you shall remain self-assured, confident and inspired, which will help you rise in your profession. You are likely to impress your seniors at the workplace, which will elevate your career. You could meet someone influential whose advice is likely to provide you with the right impetus to move ahead in your career. Those unemployed are likely to find a job in their desired field. However, you are advised to be careful while taking any new decisions as a wrong decision can create problems on both personal and professional front. There could be sudden gains and profits from earlier investments, which may be a source of joy for you.

Tip of the week: Take timely advice from elders

Libra

A practical and organised approach will help you accomplish your goals. You could gain through travels. However, you could experience some ups and downs in your relationships. You could find yourself embroiled in some controversy which can impact your reputation. You may also face some health issues relating to the stomach and abdomen, which will be resolved in due course of time. Nonetheless, you are likely to receive financial support from your in-laws. Towards the middle of the week, you could spend some more time with your family and friends, which will keep you in a positive frame of mind. Your relation with your father is likely to improve.

Tip of the week: Stay practical and organised

Scorpio

You will remain ambitious and goal-oriented this week. You are likely to get relief from any illness that may have been bothering you for a long. This is also a favourable period to settle old dues and liabilities. However, you are advised to stay away from any kinds of conflicts and arguments. At times, there could be some temperamental differences with your spouse. You could remain stressed as there may be a delay in the accomplishment of your goals. You are advised to relax, take rest and sleep, which will help you rejuvenate. The second half of the week will see you receive appreciation and recognition from your colleagues and seniors.

Tip of the week: Stay motivated

Sagittarius

The week will start on a positive note as you are likely to receive auspicious news relating to your children. This is a good time to plan an extension of the family. If you are married and have children, you will improve your relations with them. If you are single, you are likely to meet your future life partner. You will be inclined to improve your skills, organise your work environment and communicate effectively with your co-workers, which will help you improve your productivity and performance at the workplace. Also, you will be conscious of your health during this week, and it is advisable to get a medical check-up done.

Tip of the week: Work on family goals

Capricorn

You are likely to see an improvement in your comfort and lifestyle. Your mother will experience good health, and your relationship with her is likely to improve. Your siblings are expected to perform well in their respective fields and your relationship with them will remain comfortable. You will spend quality time with your children and make amends in the relationship with them. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to get desired results from their efforts and hard work. However, there can be some ego clashes between you and you're beloved. You will become structured and proactive which will reflect positively on your performance at the workplace.

Tip of the week: Enjoy your comforts

Aquarius

You could face some unnecessary hurdles at the workplace this week. Your expenditure is likely to shoot up and may land you in financial difficulty. You need to take care of your father's health. A favourable planetary movement during the middle of the week will present you with various opportunities to rise in your profession. You could initiate any renovation or repair work of your home or vehicle. You are likely to receive benefits from the government. Those in business are likely to experience a gainful period as investments will start yielding results. You will also be at your spontaneous and creative best while interacting with children and spouses.

Tip of the week: Prepare for challenges

Pisces

This is a favourable week to invest and plan for your future savings as there would be an additional inflow of funds. Professionally, there will be opportunities to earn from multiple sources. On a personal level, you could consider expanding your family. You will be brimming with confidence and enthusiasm and will execute your ideas at the workplace. There could be a short journey relating to work. You could sign new partnerships during this period. Towards the end of the week, you could indulge in journeys that may bring substantial amounts of gains, they may leave you tired and exhausted at the end. Some of the single natives might be lucky to find a suitable partner. This week will bring good news for your siblings as they would taste success in their careers.

With IANS Inputs

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv