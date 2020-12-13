By reading the forecast, you can make your daily plans successful. Read below to know what the stars have in store for you this week:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The year 2020 is finally going to bid goodbye and it's almost the third week of December and we are all intrigued to know what is going to be in store for us. Predictions of zodiac signs help us make important decisions. By reading the forecast, you can make your daily plans successful. Read below to know what the stars have in store for you this week:

Aries

At the starting of the week, you might feel a little sad and bored. You are also suggested to drive safely and avoid taking long journey routes. By the middle of the week, things are going to turn in your favour. You will feel refreshed. In the last days of the week, your hard work is going to pay off and the disputes with the spouse will get resolved.

Taurus

At the starting of the week, the moon is going to be in your favour. You are going to give your best at work. By the mid-week, you will go through some struggles at work and you are suggested to hold over projects associated with property and agricultural matters. On the last days of the week, singles are likely to spend a good time with someone special.

Gemini

At the starting of the week, You will be all happy and chirpy because of the blessing of the moon. You would possibly be promoted in terms of your good and hard work. By the mid of the week, your business is likely to get a boost. In the last days of the week, your confidence is likely to go down and you are going to be a victim of some conspiracy.

Cancer

At the starting of the week, you will be all calm and cool and you are going be by yourself and you might feel detached from the world. By mid of the week, your creative ideas are going to spark. Love birds will be able to hold a good communication. In the last few days, there is going to be some growth on the work front. You are suggested to avoid some journeys and rash driving.

Leo

At the starting of the week, you are likely to feel depressed. You will also try to move out somewhere else but you need to keep the patience. By the mid of the week, you are going to get ready for the short-term course that will give you the intellectual thought and buildup in life. The last days of the week are going to be all sorted and you will spend quality time with your lover.

Virgo

At the beginning of the week, you will be pretty busy with the hectic work. You are likely to get promoted this week. By the mid of the week, the moon will turn in your favor and you will feel healthy. The last days of the week are not going to turn in your favour, you will feel gloomy and lonely. Those who are in a relationship should avoid making a decision on pointless topics.

Scorpio

At the starting of the week, you are likely to take the big step for the future ahead. You need to avoid taking any new investments to avoid the big problem in business. By the end of the week, lobe birds will be taking their relationship ahead.

Libra

Romance is foreseen in your cards. Efforts at work will pay off. You will get the support of the head of household or spiritual guru. Let go of any unnecessary fear. Your stars are even indicating a chance of a very pleasant week ahead.

Sagittarius

At the starting of the week, the moon is in your favour. You know your cards and you play them well to your advantage. There may be a catch though, keep yourself guarded. Long run work will be accomplished. Will get the support and companionship of a spouse

Capricorn

This week you will get fame, success. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. You will be able to control your opponents and enemies.

Aquarius

You are going to romantically explore many things now. You will find success in the field of education. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Pisces

At the beginning of the week, you'll be blessed by the moon and everyone is going to be happy around you. On the work front, your seniors are going to praise your work. On the emotional front, you need to start from the beginning. Counseling or co-operation from spouse or in-laws will boost confidence.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma