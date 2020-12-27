Know what New Year is offering you, so without further ado, lets' take a look at what the stars hold for us this week:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the year has come to an end, but there is something interesting about the coming week and it is that it includes both the end of 2020 and the new beginning of 2021. So without further ado, lets' take a look at what the stars hold for us this week:

Aries

This week is going to very interesting for you as you are likely to achieve some great things. People are going to appreciate the efforts and hard work that you did in the year 2020. If you are currently doing a job, there is a high chance that you are likely to get promoted. Apart from that, you can go through some stomach related problems therefore it is advisable to be careful about your health. On the educational front, students will be rewarded and honored in their class.

Taurus

This week is going to be trouble-free for you and you will be very happy this week. The income flow will be better this week and people in business will incur profits. You are also likely to garner some praises from your seniors. Take care of your skin and gut health and express your feelings for someone you love.

Gemini

This week is going to be a bit low for you because there are several things that are going in your head and you might be overthinking about it. Despite that people in business affairs would receive substantial gains. Students will also receive good results in the competitions you're preparing for.

Cancer

The starting of the week is going to be filled with some problematic situations but with your courage, you will be able to take it as well. Your job will get better and also your income will increase all you need to keep in mind is to be alert at the workplace. This week, you will also face skin related problems.

Leo

This week you are going to face some drama but you will be able to overcome them. Although your financial status will almost be unharmed and you should just avoid spending money on random stuff. Students will spend time with their friends, this week you can feel pain in the eyes, so be careful.

Virgo

All in all this week is going to be very calm and you will feel blessed this week. If you are jobless you will get a job and those in business would gain exponentially. Your income would increase too.

Libra

There is a high chance that you are going to crack some deal and you are going to gain maximum profit from that. But be careful and think twice before investing your money. There is also a high chance that you might have some clashes with the person you love.

Scorpio

This week is going to very productive for you. You will drive in more stability work wise too. Apart from that, students will have to put in more effort to concentrate.

Sagittarius

All your problems will vanish this week and you will get plenty of reasons to be happy. One needs to be careful and attentive at the workplace and for students this week will help them focus more on their work. Love life would take a toll but married people will remain happy.

Capricorn

There are going to be some problems but will be able to overcome them. It is possible that there might be clashes between your family members but sort them out peacefully. Your love life will also be more responsive.

Aquarius

Do not seek help from anyone this week because that is going to disappoint you. You might get a job transfer this week. There might be certain problems in the eyes and you might also receive proposals for marriage.

Pisces

This week is going to be really peaceful for you. Students are likely to waste their time this week. Plus you might experience depression issues along with fights with your partner.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma