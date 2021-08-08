Weekly Horoscope August 9 to 15: With the help of astrological prediction, you will be able to overcome obstacles or challenges that are likley to come in the way of your success.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below, and have a look at your weekly horoscope. With the help of advanced prediction, you will be able to overcome obstacles or challenges that are likley to come in the way of your success.

Aries

This week you are likely to make some gains with the help of your excellent conversation skills. On the work front, things will remain pleasant, and you might get promoted to a new position due to your hard work. By the middle of the week, you are likely to have financial and health-related issues, so be careful and take good care of yourself. Singles are likely to find soulmates.

Taurus

This week you are likley to face some issues on the professional front. However, as the days will proceed, things will start falling in place, and you will be able to complete all your tasks. By the middle of the week, you might get some monetary gains. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of your mother's health. Also, you might feel some discomfort in the busy due to physical and mental exhaustion.

Gemini

This week you are likley to remain confident. This will boost your work efficiency, and you might perform well. You will earn prestige in the workplace and might make some monetary gains as well. However, by the middle of the week, you may feel stressed. So stay calm and practice meditation. In personal life, things will remain pleasant and merry at home.

Cancer

This week you are likely to receive a good news. On the personal front, you are likely to get the support of your family when stuck in a problem. On the work front, you are likely to perform well and expect a reward based on your hard work. On the health front, you may be a victim of headaches so, take good care of yourself. On the personal front, you are advised to not engage in debates with your spouse, else it might hamper your bond.

Leo

On the work front, you are likely to make some monetary gains, which will balance your financial health. Also, you might discover a new source of income. You will be able to complete all your tasks on time and might get appreciated by your seniors and colleagues. However, this will take a toll on your health, and you might experience lethargy and physical exhaustion.

Virgo

This week you may experience some stress due to the heavy load of work. However, you are likely to overcome it with the help of elders' blessings. By the middle of the week, things will be in your favour and might achieve success and happiness. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant. This week, you are advised to take good care of yourself if you are a patient of sugar.

Libra

This week you may discover new sources of making money that will boost your financial health. On the work front, things will remain favourable, and you might be able to complete all your tasks on time. Students are likely to achieve desired results on the academic front. Your health will be in good shape, and you might get the support of your family and friends.

Scorpio

You are likely to have a favourable week on the professional front. You will be able to impress your seniors with your work and might get a reward from your boss. Your prestige might also increase at the office. However, you are advised to keep a check on your lethargy, else it might hamper your work efficiency. At the end of the week, you are likley to spend your hard-earned money on worthless items.

Sagittarius

This week you might find yourself spiritually inclined. You might take part in religious activities and pay to visit religious places for mental peace. On the professional front, things will remain pleasant. Jobseekers might receive good news. On the personal front, you are likely to get the support of your family and friends.

Capricorn

This week you are likely to be worried due to financial and health-related issues. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant, and you will enjoy your time with family. However, you are advised to maintain harmonious relations with your spouse. Students are advised to put in extra effort to get desired results. On the work front, you are likley to get good results, however, it might hamper your health due to work overload.

Aquarius

This week business people are likely to make some solid gains, this will boost their liquidity. Salaried folks to have a pleasant week as you will complete all your work on time. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant at home. By the middle of the week, you might experience some uneasiness in your health. So you are advised to stay calm and practise meditation to fight the uneasiness.

Pisces

This week you are likely to get back your stuck money, balancing your financial health. On the work front, you have to do running around to complete your work on time. However, your confidence will keep your thoughts positive and motivate your to achieve the results. On the business front, you are likely to bag some profitable deals, which will boost your financial health. On the personal front, you are likley to have a pleasant week.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv