Weekly Horoscope August 2 to 8, 2021: If you are wondering how your week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As we have entered the new month, August, you all must be wondering how your week will be. So, here we are with a weekly horoscope that will tell you in advance about the obstacles or opportunities you are likely to face. Also, accordingly, you can plan your whole week.

Aries

This week you are likely to be worried regarding your financial health. This will affect your mood, and you might end up using harsh words on people around you. So you are advised to stay calm and watch your words while conversating with people. By the middle of the week, things will start falling in place, and you might make some monetary gains on the work front. On the personal front, married couples are likley to spend some romantic moments, which will enhance their bond. For students, this week is quite successful. By the end of the week, there will be a sudden inflow of money, which will balance your financial health. This week you are advised to take good care of your health.

Taurus

This week you are likely o be a victim of health-related problems. On the work front, things will remain favourable and pleasant. However, you are advised to keep your lethargies in check, else you might not be able to complete your task on time. Also, control your speech, else your loose talks might give rise to conflict with either siblings or friends. On the personal front, you are likely to get the support of your parents when faced with difficult situations.

Gemini

At the beginning of the week, you are likley to be worried regarding your financial expenses. However, by the middle of the week, you are likely to make some monetary gains, which will balance your financial health. On the work front, you are likely to have a favourable week. On the personal front, you are likely to get the support of your spouse when stuck in a difficult situation. This week you are advised to take good care of your health.

Cancer

This week you are likley to face some monetary issues. On the professional front, business people to have a favourable week. Likely to bag some profitable deals. Salaried folks will also have a successful week. On the personal front, you are likley to have a verbal spat with your spouse, so you are advised to handle the situation with patience. This week you are advised to take care of your health and eat mindly, else you might be a victim of stomach-related problems.

Leo

At the beginning of the week, you are likley to face some problems in both your professional and personal life. However, by the middle of the week, things will start falling to the place, and you are likely to make some monetary gains. You are likley to spend some money purchasing luxury items, this might affect your financial health. On the business front, you are likely to bag some profitable deals.

Virgo

At the beginning of the week, you might feel dull and lethargic. This will affect your work efficiency, and may not be able to complete your tasks on time. Salaried folks are likely to get promoted to a new position. Students will have a productive week.

Libra

This week you are likely to face some issues related to finance and health. On the work front, things will remain favourable and might get to hear some good news. However, you are advised to main harmonious and cordial relations with your senior, colleague and subordinates. This week you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality and might visit a religious place at the end of the week.

Scorpio

On the business front, you are likely to deal with some problems whereas, on the other hand, salaried folks will have a favourable time at the workplace. However, you are advised to keep your ego in check, else, it might hamper your relations with people around you. On the financial front, you are likely to spend money on luxurious items. So you are advised to keep your expenses in check.

Sagittarius

This week on the work front, you have to run around a lot just to get your work done. However, business people will have a favourable week and might make some gains. On the personal front, you are likely to get the support of your partner in making some big decisions. Students to have a productive week ahead.

Capricorn

This week, students might have to face some problems on the academic front. On the work front, you are advised to work extra hard to achieve your goal. Business people are advised to be cautious, and clear things out when face with any confusion. On the personal front, you are likley to get the support of your loved ones.

Aquarius

This week you are professional life will remain pleasant and favourable. Salaried folks will be able to complete the project on time and might expect some reward. Business people to bag some profitable deals. You are likely to meet an influential person who might turn out beneficial in near future. On the personal front, your familial life will remain blissful.

Pisces

This week you are likley to make some solid monetary gains on the business front. However, you are advised to keep your sluggishness in check else it might hamper your work efficiency. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant. This week you are likely to be a victim of health-related problems.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv