New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down and have a look at your weekly horoscope. It will help you in planning your week accordingly.

Aries

This week you may have some health-related issues. On the other work front, you are likely to remain stressed due to workload. You might make some good monetary gains which will enhance your financial health. On the personal front, you will have a favourable week. However, you are advised not unnecessarily interfere in family matters, else you might end up having a dispute with family members.

Taurus

This week you will have to put in extra efforts to reach the heights of success in business, whereas, on the other hand, salaried folks might have a tough week. You are advised to keep a check on your speech and don't engage in any debate. Otherwise, you will have a dispute with your seniors. On the health front, you are likely to have a stressful week. You are advised to keep a check on your expenses.

Gemini

This week you are likely to remain worried regarding your health. You are likely to spend your hard-earned money on worthless items. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant. By the middle of the week, you are likley to make some monetary gains. This week you are advised to keep a check on your anger and negative thoughts.

Cancer

This week you are likley to stay busy on the professional front. There will be a workload that might cause health-related problems. So take good care of your health. On the business front, you are likely to face some ups and downs. On the finance health, you are likely to get back your stuck money, which will balance your financial health.

Leo

This week you are likley to have ups and downs on the professional front but might make some monetary gains. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant and happening. This week, you are advised to stay away from negative thoughts, stress and anger. Else you might end up having a dispute with people around you.

Virgo

On the professional front, you are likely to put in more effort to achieve success. Also, to complete the work, you will have to do excessive running around. On the personal front, you are likley to have a pleasant week. You are advised, to take good care of your health as you might be a victim of pain. Students may not be able to achieve good results.

Libra

This week you are likley to remain worried regarding financial health. However, on the professional front, you are likley to make some monetary gains. On the personal front, you are advised to not engage in debate with your family members, else you might have a dispute with them. On the health front, you are advised to take good care of yourself.

Scorpio

This week you are likely to remain to confuse and might misunderstand situations. On the work front, things will remain normal, however, there will be a workload. Your bind with seniors will become strong. On the personal front, you are advised to take care of your spouse's health.

Sagittarius

This week, you are likely to spend your hard-earned money on worthless items. On the professional front, you may have to do a bit of running around throughout the week. By the middle of the week, you might make some sold monetary gains, and luck will be in your favour. On the personal front, you are likely to solve issues of family members.

Capricorn

This week you are likley to deal with some financial issues as there will be high spending on luxurious items. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant and get the support of your parents when stuck in a difficult situation. By the end of the week, you are likely to make some monetary gains.

Aquarius

This week you are likley to face some problems on the work front but will get the support of your colleagues and seniors in completing important projects. On the business front, you are likely to make some profitable gains. On the personal front, you are advised to keep a check on your ego and anger, else you might have conflicts with your spouse. This week you are advised to good care of your health.

Pisces

This week, business people will remain worried, whereas salaried folks will have a pleasant week. They might be able to complete all tasks assigned to them. However, you are advised to keep a close eye on your opponents as they might try to harm you. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv