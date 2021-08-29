Weekly Horoscope Aug 30 to Sept 5: As we are moving ahead, it's time to know what the coming week has in store for us. Are stars aligned in our favour? And what obstacles we are likely to face.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It is the last week of the month of August and, by the middle of the week, we will be entering a new month, September. So, as we are moving ahead, it's time to close the month on a good note and know what the coming week has in store for us. Are stars aligned in our favour? And what obstacles we are likely to face. Read on to know more:

Aries

The initial days of the week are likely to be a bit stressful on the financial front. however, by the middle of the week, things will become favourable. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. On the work front, things will be pleasant, but you are advised to not engage in discussions or debates with your colleagues. On the personal front, you are likely to get the support of your family when stuck in a difficult situation. For students, this week is will be productive.

Taurus

This week you are likely to make monetary gains. However, take good care of your health, else you might be a victim of a serious issue. On the work front, salaried folks will have a pleasant week due to seniors timely guidance. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant.

Gemini

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to face some health issues, because of this, your expenses will be high. On the work front, there will be some running around to complete your tasks on time. With the help of your colleagues and seniors, you will be able to complete the tasks on time. On the financial front, you will discover a new source of income.

Cancer

This week you might have to deal with some problems on the monetary front. Also, you might get your stuck money on time. On the work front, you will have to do some running around to complete your projects. On the personal front, you are advised to maintain harmony with your spouse and family. By the end of the week, you are likley to make some monetary gains.

Leo

This week you might face some problems due to your colleagues. However, with the help of seniors, you will be able to overcome all the messy situations. On the financial front, this week will be productive. On the personal front, your familial life will be pleasant. However, you are advised to take good care of your health, else you might be a victim of physical exhaustion.

Virgo

This week things will go as planned on both the professional and personal front. On the work front, you will be able to complete all your pending projects on time. By the middle of the week, you will make some monetary gains, which will boost your financial health. On the personal front, you will get the support of your spouse which will turn out beneficial in all the spheres. Students are advised to put in more effort to achieve the goal.

Libra

At the beginning of the week, you might have to deal with some physical discomforts and expenses. By the middle of the week, things will start falling to place, and you might get success. Job seekers are likely to receive good news. On the personal front, you are likely to enjoy a romantic moment with your spouse that will enhance your bonding. By the end of the week, you are likely to make some financial gains.

Scorpio

At the beginning of the week, you might face some problems in your married or business life. So you are advised not to take important decisions related to the growth of the business while salaried folks will have a pleasant week. Your bond with seniors will help you in achieving your goals. By the middle of the week, you might be a victim of health issues. So you are advised to stay calm and eat healthy foods. However, you are advised you control your anger and spendings.

Sagittarius

This week you may feel dispirited, this will affect your mood and might make you anxious. However, on the work front, you will perform well and complete all your work on time. Business folks might get an opportunity to undertake a massive expansion in your deals. Those who are in the field of education will make achievements. This week, you are advised to take good care of your health, else you might be a victim of a serious issue.

Capricorn

This week you may feel anxious regarding your financial health. However, as the week will proceed, things will start falling in place. On the professional front, things will remain pleasant, and you are likely to complete all your work on time. On the personal front, you will enjoy some romantic moments with your spouse, which will enhance your bonding and bring harmony. By the end of the week, you may be a victim of a minor health issue.

Aquarius

This week you are advised to not engage in debate or discussion with your colleagues on the work front. You will have to deal with some problems on the professional front, so you are advised to stay calm. By the middle of the week, you will make monetary gains and might receive some gifts from a special one. On the personal front, your familial life will remain pleasant.

Pisces

This week you are likely to make some profitable gains on the business front. However, you may feel sluggish and arrogant. On the personal front, you might have some disagreements with your sibling, but try not to escalate it much. There will be chances of a significant increase in your comforts and pleasures.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv