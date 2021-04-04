Weekly Horoscope April 4 to April 10, 2021: The fresh week will bring great opportunities and challenges for you, so if you are wondering how the coming week is going to be then, scroll down below

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In the blink of an eye, the first week of April comes to an end, and from April 5, Monday, we will enter the second week of the month. The fresh week will bring great opportunities and challenges for you, so if you are wondering how the coming week is going to be then, scroll down below to check the astrological prediction of your zodiac and plan your weekends accordingly.

Aries

This week you may be satisfied with things and might enjoy your work to the fullest. A short work-related trip is on your cards, and thanks to your sibling who made this happen. This trip will help you in socialising and might boost your social network. With the blessings of elders who are likely to accomplish all the challenges that will come in your way this week. By the end of the week, you are likely to crack a big deal that will enhance your business and reputation at the workplace.

Taurus

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to be dull and unhappy as negative thoughts will keep pulling you down. A short trip is on your cards, which will enhance your financial health. However, you are advised to stay away from adventure sports when on the trip also, drive safely to avoid mishaps. By the middle of the week, you are likely to be inclined towards spirituality. You might also visit a religious place and donate a handsome amount to charity. By the end of the week, you will get a big order from overseas, which will enhance your business.

Gemini

At the beginning of the week, you may be patient and relaxed as the harmony at home will keep you happy. This will also enhance your work efficiency at work, and you might complete your tasks before or on time. You might also get rewarded for your excellent work in terms of promotion on hiked incentive. In the middle of the week, you are likely to feel dissatisfied as the things around you will be messy. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation. By the end of the week, the messy situation will be under control and disputed with siblings over property will resolve.

Cancer

At the beginning of the week, you may be in good mode as the health issues of your parents will be cured. Your work will be appreciated in front of everyone by your boss. Also, you might get promoted owing to the excellent and hard work. In the middle of the week, you might get a big order that will enhance your business and your social network. You are likely to spend money to purchase some artefacts. By the end of the week, you may be a victim of health issues. This will affect your confidence and work efficiency.

Leo

At the beginning of the week, things may go haywire as you will be analysing and exploring yourself. During this self-discovery, you are likely to get detached from the real world, but after the process will end you will bounce back as a confident person. By the middle of the week, some clarity in your plans will start showing up. You might take some tough important decisions in terms of business, which will enhance the liquidity and boost financial health. By the end of the week, your intuition will guide you in taking the right decisions. With the help of elders' blessings, you will accomplish all hurdles.

Virgo

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to feel dull, unhappy and stressed. Also, you might feel detached from responsibilities. You are advised to keep your mind calm and practice meditation. Your good karma will help you in overcoming all the hurdles. In the middle of the week, good news related to your kid will be waiting for you. A messy situation will be under control, and you will feel confident. By the end of the week, you are likely to get your stuck money, which will enhance your financial health. You might also get promoted after giving an excellent performance.

Libra

In the beginning, you are likely to feel motivated and confident. This will help you in facing all the challenges you might face this week. Your subordinates might help you in completing the task. A short work-related trip is on cards. In the middle of the week, the blessings of your elders will help you fight the negativity. Your opponent might try to pull you down, so beware of them. By the end of the week, the married couple might welcome a baby. Your loss will convert into profit, and stuck money will also return.

Scorpio

The beginning of the week is going to be merry for all the Scorpions. Your patience will be at balance, and your politeness will attract people around you. Your communication skills will solve some tough problems, and you might also think of doing some savings. You are advised to watch your tone while speaking, otherwise, your harsh speech might end up hurting someone. In the middle of the week, you are likely to make some tough decisions in business that will boost your business. However, by the end of the week, negative thoughts will grip you. So you are advised to surround yourself with positive people.

Sagittarius

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to be enthusiastic, as you will be blessed by the moon. You might face some stress related to work, but you will accomplish it bravely. You might get rewarded for your excellent work in terms of promotion. In the middle of the week, you are likely to be busy with your personal and professional life. You might implement some creative and innovative ideas that will boost your business. By the end of the week, disputes related to property will be resolved. You might meet some influential people that will help you in future.

Capricorn

In the beginning, you might witness negative thoughts gripping on you as you will feel dull and depressed. You may be a victim of health issues. Your arrogance will be at its peak. So, you are advised to calm yourself down and practice meditation for mental peace. In the middle of the weak, things will be under control, and you will be able to focus on work. Your subordinates might help you with some important project. By the end of the week, you are likely to spend some quality time with your friends and family. Disputes will siblings will be resolved.

Aquarius

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to be happy, relaxed and focus. Your losses will convert to profit, this will boost your financial health. You might take some important and tough decisions at work. In the middle of the week, you are advised to keep a close eye on your opponents, as they might plan to pull you down. By the end of the week, your inner strength will help you fight the challenges. You might implement new ideas to boost your family business. However, you are advised to read documents carefully before signing.

Pisces

In the beginning, you might find yourself busy at work. However, eventually, you will start enjoying your work. You are likely to be rewarded for your work in terms of promotion. You might get the help of subordinates in some project. In the middle of the week, with the help of your communication skills, you might crack a deal that will help your company's financial health. You are likely to donate a handsome amount to charity. Some health issues might crop up. By the end of the week, you might get sick, this will make you feel dull and restless. So you are advised to take complete best rest to make a fresh start from next week.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv