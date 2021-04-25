New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your last week of April will be then, scroll down below to know your weekly horoscope.

Aries

At the beginning of the week, you may be happy, enthusiastic and relaxed as you will be blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and might receive appreciation from seniors. Your business is also likely to boost after implementing the innovative plan. You are likely to spend some romantic moments with your spouse this will improve your understanding. You are likely to be busy in both your professional and personal life. However, by mid-week, you might feel detached from your responsibilities as negativity will grip you. This will affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your tasks. You are advised to keep a close eye on your enemies as they might take this as an opportunity to pull you down. By the end of the week, you will be again blessed by a positive moon and with the help of elders blessings, you are likely to overcome tough situations. You are likely to visit religious place for mental peace and might donate some amount to charity.

Taurus

At the beginning of the week, messy situations will be under control as you will be blessed by a positive moon. You may feel happy and relaxed and this will help you in focusing at work. You are advised to keep a close eye on your opponents or rivals as they might plan to pull you down. new sources of incomes will open, this will boost your financial health. Disputes related to either business or property will resolve. By mid-week, your boss might appreciate your hard work. You are likely to receive some golden opportunities that will improve your career or business. You are likley to spend some money on essential items, but this will not put a dent in your savings. By the end of the week, things might not turn out as planned. You are likely to feel dull and lazy, this will make you anxious and sensitive making things difficult at the work front. Your health is like to get deteriorated, so you are advised to take good care of your health. Also, don't take any important decisions related to your career or personal life.

Gemini

Your week is likely to open on a positive note as you will be blessed by a positive moon. You may feel intellectual and might attend some online courses. Job seekers, the good news is waiting for you, at the beginning of the week. your loss might turn into profits. By mid-week, a positive moon will keep you happy and healthy. Your creativity will be at its peak and you might end up spending money on artefacts to renovate your house or business. Love birds might spend some romantic moments this will boost harmony and understanding. By the end of the week, disputes with spouse will end and this will boost harmony between the two. Singles might find their loved ones this week. In business, you might receive a big project that will be very beneficial in future.

Cancer

At the beginning of the week, negativity might grip you as a negative moon will make you feel dull, arrogant and lazy. This will impact your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your tasks, This will also impact your respect and impression among colleagues. You are advised to be patient and practice meditation for mental peace. By mid-week, messy situations will be under control and you might think clearly. You are likely to take some important decisions regarding your career and personal life. The couple might hear good news. By the end of the week, you are likely to get your stuck money back. Your relationship with the boss might get improved and he might get promoted.

Leo

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to get praised for your excellent work. There are chances that you might get promoted. You are likely to spend some quality time with your family and friends. you are likely to bag a good deal that will improve the liquidity of your business and will boost your financial health. In the middle of the week, you are likely to enjoy your work and might complete all your tasks on time. However, you might get ill due to overwork. You are advised to make decisions after giving a good thought and discussing with your elders. Follow your intuition as it might lead to success. By the end of the week, you are likely to get your stuck money back. The business will boost and you might plan to renovate your office. You might face health problems so you are advised to take good care of your health.

Virgo

At the beginning of the week, you will be blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you are likely to enjoy your work to the fullest. Your communication skills will help you crack an important deal. You are likely to be a victim of stomach issues so you are advised to take good care of your health. Lovebirds might spend some romantic time. By mid-week, things will turn out as you planned. Your subordinates might help you in making tough decisions that might turn out to be successful. Disputes with relatives related to property might get resolved. By the end of the week, negativity will grip you as a negative moon will make you dull and lazy. singles are likely to find a soulmate. You might not get the help of subordinates which will make you disappointed.

Libra

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to be happy and relaxed as you will be blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you are likely to enjoy your work to the fullest. You are likely to be promoted after giving an excellent performance at work. You are advised to not let arrogance over power-up you as it might hamper your relation with your spouse. By mid-week, your business and job will boost. You will avoid spending on worthless items. Love birds might spend romantic moments. By the end of the week, your social network will help you in bagging deals for your business. Disputes with siblings related to property might get resolved.

Scorpio

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to feel positive and happy. Your boss might appreciate you for excellent work. You are likely to get tensed as someone in your family might be a victim of ill health. Arrogance might overpower you, so you are advised to be careful while speaking. By mid-week, you will be busy in both professional and personal life. Children's health might bother. Your personal life will be full of chaos, so you are advised to be patient and practice meditation. By the end of the week, a single might find a soulmate.

Sagittarius

At the beginning of the week, you will be happy and relaxed as you will be blessed by a positive moon. You will find yourself focused and this will help you in achieving success. You are likely to invest in a business that will help you in the long run. Disputes with siblings related to property will be resolved. The good news is knocking on your doors. in the middle of the week, you might be dissatisfied with the results. Your subordinates might not help you this will make you disappointed and sad. You are advised to keep an eye on your opponents as they might plan to pull you. Overwork might create stress so you are advised to take a small break. By the end of the week, you will be again blessed by a mood and things will once again fall in place. You are likely to get promoted owing to your hard work. Your relationship with the boss will be improved.

Capricorn

At the beginning of the week, you will be blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you are likely to enjoy your work to the fullest. Your family matters will get resolved after your interference. You are likely to achieve success in your project. By mid-week, you will remain energetic and enthusiastic. Losses will convert to profits. However soon you might face some health-related issues. You are likely to spend your hard-earned money on worthless items, this will put a dent in your financial health. By the end of the week, things might not fall in place as a negative moon will surround you. This will make you arrogant and restless.

Aquarius

At the beginning of the week, you will be blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you are likely to enjoy your work to the fullest. Your communication skills will help you in cracking important skills and your business will boost. By mid-week, time will be favourable and you are likely to achieve success. Students are advised to be focused. You will implement innovative ideas which will help in the liquidity of the business. By the end of the week, you will be blessed by a positive moon. You will be happy and likely to enjoy your work to the fullest. You are likely to spend quality time with your family and friends.

Pisces

At the beginning of the week, you will be blessed by a positive moon. This will boost your work efficiency and you are likely to enjoy your work to the fullest. With the help of elders blessings, you will overcome all obstacles. You are advised not to invest in new business. By mid-week, losses will turn profitable. You will be relaxed as things will go as per plan. You will spend quality time with your, spouse, family and friends. By the end of the week, couples are likely to hear good news. Job seeks, will hear good news. However, by weekends, you will feel tired and some health issues might crop up.

