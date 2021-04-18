New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A new week brings new challenges and new opportunities. It improves our vision and helps us to overcome our fears. As we are going to enter a new week, we have brought you a weekly horoscope to ease down your task. It will help you overcome your challenges and open doors to success. So scroll down and plan your week accordingly.

Aries

At the beginning of the week, you will be blessed with a positive moon. You will feel happy and energetic and this will boost your work efficiency. Property related disputes with siblings will resolve, and this will help you in focusing on your work. Your subordinates might help you in making some tough decisions. By mid-week, negativity might grip you making you feel dull and lethargic. So you are advised not to take any important decisions and investing money in risky assets. By the end of the week, you are likely to be worried about your kid's health. You are likely to clear out your all debts. Lovers will have romantic moments.

Taurus

At the beginning of the week, you may feel happy and enthusiastic as you will be blessed by the moon. Your polite nature will attract people. You are likely to overcome tough situations and the problem with the help of your conversation skills. Your financial health will boost. Love birds are likely to spend some romantic moments, this will enhance your relationship and bring harmony. By mid-week, you will enjoy your work to the fullest. You are likely to enhance your work efficiency by improving your skills. Your self-esteem will be boosted. Your creativity will be at its peak. By the end of the week, negativity will grip you and make you feel low. You might not be able to complete your task, and this will affect your reputation in the office. Singles, there is good news for you, a beautiful life partner is waiting for you to grab the hand.

Gemini

At the beginning of the week, you may enjoy every moment of your personal and professional life. You might face some stressful situations at work, but you will overcome them. your huge social network will help you boost your business. You are likely to spend some quality time with your family and friend. This will boost your relation and bring harmony. By mid-week, a kid's health and education might stress you out. You may found yourself busy at home. You are likely to spend money on worthless items so, try to avoid the usage of money, until necessary. Disputes will siblings will resolve. You might meet an influential person who will turn out beneficial in near future. By the end of the week, you may feel restless and anxious. You will feel the time is a burden. You might get inclined towards spirituality for mental peace. You may visit a religious place and will donate some amount to charity.

Cancer

At the beginning of the week, you may found yourself in the clutches of the negative moon. This will affect your mood and make you feel bored and lazy. You are likely to spend your hard-earned money on worthless items. This will weaken your financial health. Lovebirds are advised to avoid worthless topics as they might create unnecessary disputes. By mid-week, the messy situation will be under control, and you are going to feel relaxed and happy. Your mental peace will be back, and you will be able to focus on work again. You are likely to complete all your pending and current tasks. This will increase your status and respect among your colleague. By the end of the week, you are likely to be busy in your social life. You might meet some old friends and might opt for a sleepover owing to COVID-19 restrictions. At some point in time, you might feel detached from your responsibilities, but you will overcome them.

Leo

At the beginning of the week, you may feel happy and relaxed. This will improve your work efficiency, and you might achieve your targets on time with the help of your subordinates. You are likely to receive a reward from your boss related to your hard work. By the mid-week, you may feel dull, anxious and confused. So you are advised no to take any important decisions or start any new work. You might face heartbreak or a dispute with siblings will upset you. By the end of the week, your inner strength will be high. Your creativity will be at its peak, and you might come up with great plans to boost your business.

Virgo

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to find your self busy at work. However, you are not going to feel stressed or burdened as you are likely to enjoy it. With the elder's blessings, you are likely to come up with messy situations. You may get the support of people, and this will enhance your confidence and self-esteem. By mid-week, your loss will turn into prog=fits. Your business will bloom and you might great some big and exciting deals that will help your business's financial health. With the help of your savings, you might buy a house or an office. By the end of the week, you are likely to feel sick and dull. This will affect your work efficiency you might not be able to complete your tasks. You are advised to keep a close eye on your opponents as they might plan to shatter your image.

Libra

At the beginning of the week, you may feel happy and relaxed as messy situations will be under control. you will feel satisfied with your performance at the office. Your elders will help you in taking tough decisions regarding your career and personal life. Property related disputes with siblings will resolve. By mid-week, you may feel confident as you will be blessed by a positive moon. This will also help you in overcoming messy situations. Your creativity will be at its peak and you might plan to renovate your house or office. By the end of the week, your financial health will be hampered as you might spend money on worthless items. You are likely to get your stuck money back. you might spend some quality time with your family and friends.

Scorpio

At the beginning of the week, you may feel dull so you are advised to practice meditation as it will keep you healthy and refresh. You are advised to not rash drive and take necessary precautions while driving. Also, watch your work before you speak. You are likely to donate a handsome amount to charity. By mid-week, You are likely to find yourself spiritually inclined, you might visit a religious place for some mental peace. You are like to get the support of your family who will help you in overcoming stressful situations. By the end of the week, you are likely to witness a boom in your business. Your excellent communication skills will help you in cracking deals.

Sagittarius

At the beginning of the week, you may be happy and relaxed as you will be blessed by a positive moon. You may plan to expand your business to new horizons. This will bring a boom in your business. Disputes with siblings will be resolved. You are likely to get promoted as your boss is going to love your work. By mid-week, negativity might grip you and make you feel low and vulnerable. So you are advised to stay calm and practise meditation for mental peace. You are advised to take good care of your health and drive cautiously. By the end of the week, you will overcome messy situations and with this, your work efficiency will boost. You will be able to complete all your tasks on time and this will enhance your status at the office.

Capricorn

At the beginning of the week feel happy and enthusiastic. Your disputes with siblings will resolve increasing harmony in your relationship. By mid-week, you are advised to keep a close eye on your opponents as they might plan to tarnish your reputation. Your creativity will be at its peak and you might spend some money on purchasing some artefacts for the house and office. By the end of the week, you advised to not to make any important decisions. You may feel low and unconfident, this will affect your work efficiency and you might end up making some silly mistakes.

Aquarius

Your week will start on a good note as you are going to feel positive and energetic. This will increase your work efficiency and you might complete all your tasks on time. You are advised to take good care of your health as you might be a victim of some old disease. By mid-week, you will make a tough decision related to your career and your family and friends will help you. By the end of the week, a negative moon will grip you and make you feel dull and unconfident. Business growth will boost your confidence. You are likely to spend some quality time with your spouse this will boost your love and bring harmony.

Pisces

At the beginning of the week, a negative moon will make you feel dull and lazy so you are advised not to make any important decisions or start any new work. Your performance will drop and you won't be able to complete the tasks. By mid-week, positivity will embrace you and this will boost your work efficiency. Your creativity will be at its peak and you might plan to renovate your house and office. By the end of the week, you are likely to take some important decisions related to your career. You are likely to get promoted owing to your hard work.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv