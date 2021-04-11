New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, we have reached the third week of this month. The week will commence with holy festivals of Islamic preachers Ramadan 2021 and Chaitra Navratri 2021 of Hindus. It is one of the auspicious weeks of April as spirituality will be at its peak, so if you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down to know. The weekly prediction will give you an insight into your life and the challenges you might face. So have a look at your weekly astrological predictions and plan your weekend accordingly.

Aries

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to feel dull and tired. You might also face some health issues, so you are advised to take good care of your health. Also, you might suffer from losing focus and stress, which will hamper your work efficiency. You are likely to spend money on worthless stuff, so be careful while spending money. By the middle of the week, the messy situation will be under control. You will achieve heights in your professional life. Also, your boss might promote you after seeing your hard work. By the end of the week, you are likely to be busy with family matters. You may attend a small get together and might feel detached from responsibilities.

Taurus

At the beginning of the week, you may be happy, relaxed and enthusiastic. You are likely to crack an important deal that will turn beneficial for your business. You are likely to seek the help of your subordinates in completing an important project. By the mid-week, you may feel restless and dull. You are advised to avoid ras driving and adventure sports. For mental peace, you are advised to meditate and practice yoga.

Gemini

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to focus on the work. This will impress your boss and might give you incentives or promotion as a reward. You are likely to skip a family get together due to work, so be ready with some good excuse. By the middle of the week, you may be enthusiastic about learning things. You might witness a growth in your financial health. You are likely to spend money on renovating your house or office. By the end of the week, you will get exhausted and might get sick. You may not be able to focus, and this will affect your work efficiency.

Cancer

At the beginning of the week, you may get disappointed as things will not fall in place as you expected. However, eventually, things will get better, and you might plan a short work-related trip. Your siblings might improve your social network, which will be beneficial in near future. By mid-week, you may feel confident. So grab hold of this and make the most out of this opportunity. You will be guided by the moon and guru. By the end of the week, lovebirds are likely to witness progress in their relationship.

Leo

At the beginning of the week, you are likely to feel frustrated, anxious and unhappy. So you are advised not to take any important decisions related to your career and personal life. Also, stay calm and practice meditation, this will enhance your mental peace. Also, don't rash drive and stay away from adventure sports. By mid-week, messy situations will be under control, you are likely to be inclined toward spirituality. You might visit a religious place for mental peace and might donate a handsome amount to charity. By the end of the week, you are likely to bag a big order with the help of your good communication skills. This order will boost your business's financial health.

Virgo

At the beginning of the week, you may be happy and relaxed as your health problems will be cured. Your boss might appreciate you and reward you in terms of incentives and promotions. This will increase your self-respect and status at the workplace. Your opponent and rivals will be under control. By mid-week, you are likely to start a new partnership. You might get back your stuck money. You will spend a romantic moment with your spouse, which will enhance your relationship. By the end of the week, you may be a victim of health issues. Your confidence will be shaken.

Libra

At the beginning of the week, you may be happy and feel blessed. Your health issues might get resolved, and your work efficiency will enhance. By mid-week, your business will bloom with help of your communication skills and wise planning. Your boss might appreciate your work style. You are likely to spend some romantic moments with your spouse, which will enhance your relationship and bring harmony. By the end of the week, you may be a victim of ill health, which will affect your work efficiency. You are advised to keep a close eye on your opponent's as they might attack you, seeing good opportunity.

Scorpio

Beginning of the week mixed emotions will grip you and might make you feel detached from your responsibilities. However, you might fight all the challenges and overcome them. By mid-week, messy situations will be under control, and you will be able to focus. Things might appear clear and you might enjoy every moment of your life. You may get your stuck money back. By the end of the week, you might take some important decisions in your business, which will boost your business. Lovebirds might face some difference of opinion, however, this will enhance your relationship.

Sagittarius

At the beginning of the week, negativity will grip you and might make you feel vulnerable. However, you will overcome this challenging situation and might outshine at your workplace. By mid-week, you may be busy focusing on your career. However, soon you might face some challenging situations at the workplace, so you are advised to be wise and alert. By the end of the week, good news will be waiting for you in terms of a job. You might get promoted after your boss sees your hard work. By the end of the week, your subordinates might help you in completing the task. Those looking for a job change might hear some good news.

Capricorn

At the beginning of the week, things will kick start at a positive scale. Your wishes might get fulfilled. Also, a short trip related to work is on cards. Dispute with siblings related to property will resolve. By mid-week, you may be a victim of ill health as you might get sick. You might feel detached from your responsibilities. You are advised to keep a close eye on your opponents. By the end of the week, couples might welcome a baby. You may find yourself busy with family matters.

Aquarius

At the beginning of the week, you may be happy and patient, your politeness will attract people. With the help of your good communication skills, you might overcome disputes. You are advised to take good care of your health. By mid-week, you may find yourself focused on work. This will boost your confidence and work efficiency. You might make some important decisions at work which will turn out fruitful. By the end of the week, you may find yourself detached from your responsibilities, negative thoughts will hinder your path to success.

Pisces

At the beginning of the week, you may be happy, enthusiastic and energetic. You will overcome last week's stress and might be able to focus on your work. Your business will flourish as you are likely to receive a big order. By the middle of the week, you may attend a family get-together, this will enhance your social relations. You may implement some new and innovative ideas in your business. By the end of the week, the dispute with siblings related to property might get resolved. You are likely to follow your intuition which will bring success.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv