If you are thinking or worried about what this upcoming week has in store for you, then take a look at your weekly horoscope. Know about what will happen in this coming week.

Aries (Mar 21- Apr 19)

This week, there are chances of investing in some new project and you might get promoted at the workplace. You might feel tired both mentally and physically because of the heat. Try to avoid taking any decision in overexcitement or emotions.

Taurus (Apr 20- May 20)

This week, the relationship between you and your spouse will become stronger. You might also get some gain financially. You might face some mental pressure because of the change in the job and hectic work schedule, but try to stay close to your loved ones.

Gemini (May 21- June 20)

This week might have both favourable and unfavourable circumstances. You might get some profit financially. There are chances of getting good opportunities, so try not to react in anger as you might lose those opportunities. Take care of diet and eating habits.

Cancer (June 21- July 22)

This week, people dealing in any kind of business might get some good opportunities. There are the chances that your work might get hindered for a long time. To avoid that, try not to leave any unattended.

Leo (July 23- Aug 22)

This week, you might find yourself with enthusiasm and full energy. You and your love partner might face trouble in your relationship. To avoid this, try to handle this with maturity.



Virgo (Aug 23- Sept 22)

This week, you might get some financial gain with a new job or a salary increase. There are chances of facing some health issues. In that case, consult a doctor and take medicines on time. There are the chances that your family relationship will get stronger.

Libra (Sept 23- Oct 22)

The start of this week might remain favourable for you. At work, there are chances of achieving the expected results. Try to focus on the work this week, this will affect your work as well.

Scorpio (Oct 23- Nov 21)

This week might bring you and your spouse closer and you might spend quality time together as well. Take care of your physical health this week. You might see favourable results in your endeavours.

Sagittarius (Nov 22- Dec 21)

This week might bring some unnecessary expenses so be careful about your spending. You might get a big achievement this week as well and your family relationship might get stronger.

Capricorn (Dec 22- Jan 19)

You might get some extra work at the office. There are chances of getting financial gain due to a big project. You might face some trouble in your relationship with your family. To avoid that, try to remain calm and composed and bring flexibility in your behaviour.

Aquarius (Jan 20- Feb 18)

Thi week you might get some profit in the business and your workload might be less. You might face some health-related problems so pay close attention to hygiene.

Pisces (Feb 19- Mar 20)

This week, unmarried people might get married and your respect in the society might increase. There are the chances of excessive workload which can cause exhaustion.

