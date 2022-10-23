Weekly Horoscope 24th to 30th October: Check Astrological Predictions For Love Life Of Aries, Leo, Scorpio And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries

The week will be prosperous and healthy for you. With festive vibes around you, love will bind you and your partner together. An energetic week full of love and steamy romance is likely to take place in your relationship. Trust your intuitions when confusion fills you up.

Taurus

With Venus Mars's passion this week, your confidence in your relationship is likely to grow. The week might witness some obstacles in your love life which might affect your bonding but with the week ending, you will find your way back to your partner by resolving all the issues.

Gemini

You'll find yourself much more energetic and involved in your relationship than ever before. You are likely to gain the confidence and comfort to talk about anything with your mate and express yourself fully.

Cancer

Your partner this week might give you some signs about their intentions towards you. Some issues might take place due to a lack of communication. It's better not to assume things, rather just reach out to your mate and discuss everything that is bothering you. The end of the week will witness some soft moments of your togetherness with your mate.

Leo

You are likely to be more open and true with your partner this week. Also, you might rethink your relationship with your partner this week as numerous unresolved issues are affecting you in deep ways. Communicate openly and find possible solutions, however, if things keep affecting you, it might be beneficial to reconsider everything.

Virgo

You are likely to get your answers to some of your important relationship questions. With equal efforts of you and your partner, there would be a positive change in your relationship. Things might change for good and benefit you both in the long run.

Libra

You will have amazing creative ideas to go on a date with your partner at the start of the week. If planned properly, the date will unlock many gates to a better relationship. You both might also decide to go on a trip and spend some time alone to understand each other better.

Scorpio

This week, there are high chances of getting a piece of good news from your partner related to your relationship. YOu are likely to spend more of an amazing time with your mate and enhance your emotional bonding with each other.

Sagittarius

This week might witness some differences of opinion with your partner which might lead to some small fights between you two. But you will quickly resolve all of those and reunite back with your lover. The week is likely to be a romantic one.

Capricorn

You've been complaining consistently about love, but this week might change your perspective. The new and much better changes in your partner might make you fall for them harder and give your relationship another chance.

Aquarius

Your partner is likely to appreciate your personality and the way you love this week. It's going to be a wild time. There are high chances of you both getting stuck in your professional lives, however, you both will plan evenings out together which will make your relationship much stronger.

Pisces

The week is likely to be easy and light for you and your lover. You might develop a closer bond with your partner and find stability and assurance in your relationship.