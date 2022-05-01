New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are thinking about how your upcoming week will be then take a look at your weekly horoscope. Know about what this week has in store for you.

Aries (Mar 21- Apr 19)

This week will start on a positive note as you might get opportunities to start a new job. Your efforts in the workplace might be praised and your loved ones are likely to support your dreams. You might feel concerned about your future.

Taurus (Apr 20- May 20)

This week you are likely to explore your creative side and might complete your task easily. You might increase your honour in the society and are likely to travel somewhere as well this week. This week you might think about a new business venture.

Gemini (May 21- June 20)

In this week, you might get success in your business or investments. Your health is likely to improve as well. There are chances that you will get more tasks in the workplace, which can lead to frustration.

Cancer (June 21- July 22)

This week your workload might give a negative impact on your health. There are chances that you will strengthen your relationships with your loved ones. You might get good news at the beginning of the week.

Leo (July 23- Aug 22)

In this week, there are the chances that the situation will be in your favour and you might get some profits as well. You are likely to think about a new profession and you might face some difficulties at your workplace.

Virgo (Aug 23- Sept 22)

This week, there are chances of financial gains in the business. In your private life, you are likely to spend some romantic time with your partner and get closer to your family. You might face some problems paying your debts.

Libra (Sept 23- Oct 22)

This week is likely to be beneficial for your finances and career. You might have a positive approach to things. You are also likely to indulge in household work.

Scorpio (Oct 23- Nov 21)

This week, there are the chances that you will hear good news from your loved ones. In your private life, you might spend a good time with your love partner. You might face a workload and can get under stress. Health can also suffer because of carelessness.

Sagittarius (Nov 22- Dec 21)

This week you might have a difference of opinions with your lover. You are likely to get good results in your workplace and you can get some financial gains.

Capricorn (Dec 22- Jan 19)

This week, you are likely to strengthen your bond with your friends. Stating a new job or venture can bring good results as well. There are the chances that you might find problems to execute your plans.

Aquarius (Jan 20- Feb 18)

This week, you are likely to get positive results in your professional life. There are the chances that you will have differences with your family because of a small issue.

Pisces (Feb 19- Mar 20)

In this week, you are likely to develop a closer relationship with your love partner. You might get angry about some issue, so try to stay calm in such a situation. You are like finding stability and profit in your business.

