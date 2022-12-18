Weekly Horoscope 18th to 25th December: Check Astrological Predictions For Love Life Of Aries, Cancer, Scorpio And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries: You've been going through a difficult time where work and family responsibilities have taken precedence. This may have adversely affected your love life. Despite the silence from your partner, you still want to make up for it and have been preparing a special trip for the two of you. You have been keeping an eye out for a sign that will let you know when to start your vacation.

Taurus: In this week, several things will occur that will completely change the way your love life is perceived. You might learn something new or gain a fresh perspective on your partner's personality and goals. This week is likely to represent a turning point in your relationship. When interacting with your partner, you must maintain a balance between your own needs and self-respect.

Gemini: This week if you want to build a relationship that has a lot of potentials, you must put your egos aside. Your limited perspective and ego are almost certainly to blame for the issues in your family life. Think about the situation from a perspective other than your own.

Cancer: You are likely to be passionate and romantic throughout the week. Your relationship with your partner has been very intense. You two enjoy each other's company. This week, be considerate of one another's personal space. Every relationship requires space to grow and succeed.

Leo: This week is likely to make you understand that you have a better perception of people than your partner. Establishing some healthy boundaries in the relationship may not be a bad idea. You should understand that no one should have the authority to make decisions for you in terms of your relationship affairs.

Virgo: Try a bit harder to let your partner leave the anger and speak to you with all the love and romance. This week you might be able to light up your partner's mood by organising a sweet and cosy date night at your place. Candles always add a festive atmosphere to the area and make it a loving atmosphere.

Libra: In this week you might get involved in a conflict with your significant other. his conflict may affect both your love life and your career. You must hold back from emotionally reacting to your partner's words and actions. Instead, you should evaluate each gesture objectively to make sure you are making the right decision.

Scorpio: You may have probably been overthinking your relationship issues and taking them way too seriously. This week, spend as much as time possible with your partner. Once you stop trying to read every gesture as having two meanings, you'll discover that your relationship is solid and doing wonders in both of your lives.

Sagittarius: This week may experience you as searching for issues in the relationship despite none. You might start to think about calling it quits with your partner because you feel so untrustworthy in their eyes. You may be the one being most impacted by this, therefore, consider giving them more thought.

Capricorn: This week might witness times when you have to speak up and let your partner know their importance in your life. Also, If your partner's attitude or actions have been upsetting you, speak up. It is likely to get better from here.

Aquarius: This week is likely to be an emotional ride as your partner will disclose good news to you, so be prepared for it. For the singles, this week might be a good time to find someone special who can make a big difference in your life. If you keep an open mind, you may see love blossoming in unexpected places.

Pisces: The week may let you have an amazing and thrilling time with your significant other. You may also decide to surprise your partner with a Christmas gift along with a beautiful date night.