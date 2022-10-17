Weekly Horoscope 17th to 23rd October: Check Astrological Predictions For Love Life Of Aries, Leo And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries

This week you might focus more on the changes being reflected in your partner's mood and personality. The days of the following week might give rise to some heated argument between you and your partner. An old relationship might take place in your heart all over once again and this might hamper your present relationship. Try to be more realistic and honest with your partner in the coming week.

Taurus

Avoid any false commitments that may lead to your partner being disappointed with you. You might decide to go on a trip with your mate this following week. If the trip goes as planned, a lot of issues between you two might get resolved.

Gemini

This week brings forward some challenges in your romantic life. Your partner might face some crises in their personal life which may affect your relationship. Try to be more supportive and empathetic towards them. Do not put up any unnecessary demands in front of your partner as they might not be able to fulfill them.

Cancer

The communication barrier between you and your partner might finally disappear and you both will feel connected to each other once again. The coming week brings positive energy and romance in your life. Try to spend as much as time with your partner this week.

Leo

Respecting your partner and loving them for who they are is the main quality of you that your partner admires the most. Your mate might surprise you with an emotional gift which will resemble some old-sweet memories. You both will share an amazing time with each other this coming week and open your heart out with each other.

Virgo

Your partner's health might consistently concern you this week. Stress will over take peace in your love life and some new misunderstanding might arise between you two. Try to resolve the issues then and there rather than collecting them and making them bigger problems.

Libra

You will experience a boost in your courage while expressing yourself to your partner. This week might be an ideal time to go on a date with your mate and spend time together. Your positive energy and tendency to express will bring a positive change in your relationship this week.

Scorpio

Your tendency to love and express will win your partner's heart numerous times this week. Your partner will shower immense love and care over you and your relationship will experience mutual growth. You also might discuss your future together with your partner this week.

Sagittarius

Whether in a relationship or single, you need to be well aware of your worth and respect. Don't allow even your partner to disrespect you in ways that might hinder your approach towards yourself. Try to be more honest and clear with your opinions with your partner.

Capricorn

Chances of getting into a fight with your mate this week are high. You both fight a lot which is normal, but this week will experience a fight which might put an end to your relationship. Try to listen to what your heart says, believe in your intuitions.

Aquarius

Some unspoken desire in your heart might turn into a matter of concern this week. You might feel a lot of emotions combining overwhelmness, sadness and fear of losing your partner. It's suggested to have effective communication with your partner and discuss all that you will be feeling.

Pisces

You might consider controlling your anger this week. Staying patient will be more fruitful and will keep things calm and sorted. Moreover, this week, your partner might organize a get-together with your mutual friends and you both may enjoy being yourselves together. By the end of the week, find some sweet and heartfelt moments to enjoy with your partner.