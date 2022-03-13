New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your upcoming week will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your weekly horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

This week you might be open to all the feedback and suggestions you receive at work. You may even choose to accept all the deals offered to you professionally. You would be frustrated throughout the week. This week you are likely going to develop a better understating of the people you are dealing with in your career.

Taurus

This week you would be engaged in correcting all the past mistakes or issues at work. You might also have to face a few incidents at work. There can be a reoccurrence of something from the episodes of your past. You might make changes in the way you work or handle things professionally this week.

Gemini

In this week, you might be reaping the benefits of all the work you had done in the past related to your career. You are likely to maintain extreme caution while dealing with all the things at work. You are also likely to take up new projects at work.

Cancer

This week your work would be intense. You are likely going to speed things up at work as well. Also, you are likely going to take things lightly at work this week. This would lead to lower stress and worries at work.

Leo

You are likely going to experience success this week at work. It could be a week to celebrate. Also, you are likely going to experience success this week at work. It could be a week to celebrate. In your private life, get in touch with old friends or ex-lovers. A trip to the past could prove entertaining.

Virgo

You are likely going to reflect a facade to others at work. And, others would be doing the same to you as well. Your instincts and hunches should be urging you to delay important decisions for a little while longer. Do not act until and unless you have full information.

Libra

This week you might try to use your creative strength at work to show/prove your real worth. You can also bear the burden of a lot of work this week and face some hurdles. To avoid such things think long and hard before speaking on vital matters.

Scorpio

This week, despite being festive you are likely going to strictly adhere to the work ethics and do things that are morally right. It’s crucial for you that you are able to distinguish your changes of attitude from your responses to events beyond your control.

Saggitarius

This week things might return to normalcy. There will be no major changes and you are likely to take the driver's seat of your work vehicle. You can help people reach the right path. You would spend the week helping others professionally.

Capricorn

This week, You need to work hard and stand out from others. you can probably get away with giving other people the impression that they are being kept up to date, while actually telling them nothing.

Aquarius

This week you would handle things at work with a little maturity than before. You can also use a little diplomacy to deal with your clients professionally. It’s important to consolidate all personal gains rather than taking on fresh activities.

Pisces

This week you might be busy and burdened with a lot of work. This week you are going to see some possibilities to get over the hurdles at work. It will be important for you to make changes in your energy level, emotional mood and personal affairs.

Posted By: Ashita Singh