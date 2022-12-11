Weekly Horoscope 11th to 18th December: Check Astrological Predictions For Love Life Of Aries, Leo, Scorpio And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries: Your beliefs are likely to be challenged this week in every way regarding matters of your heart. Over time, every upsetting experience in your relationship has created a powerful negativity in you. This week you might catch up with all. The understanding your partner is going to show will make heights of difference in your opinions and love.

Taurus: Love this week is all about major twists and turns, which may lead to either an enjoyable adventure or a disappointment. You are likely to get to know that your mate has been hiding some significant financial affairs with you. With patience and maturity, reach out to them for your answers.

Gemini: This week might make you feel that your relationship is bringing the best out of you and is changing you in much better ways. What's much better than that? The week is likely to be dipped in romance and you and your partner both are going to be the incredible company for each other.

Cancer: This week is likely to shower you with immense love and blessings. A conversation with your sweetheart might give rise to a brilliant idea that you had. If you're single, a friend might introduce you to someone who broadens both your mind and heart.

Leo: You experience your romantic relationship like a romantic movie which makes it more pleasant and enjoyable. However, some disappointments in your relationship might make your feel overwhelmed and an urge to confront your partner may take all over your heart.

Virgo: This week you might get the realisation that you're secretly in love with someone and you probably don't want your family to know about them. If you are someone in a relationship, some exotic moments are awaiting you.

Libra: Some past experiences might become a hurdle in your present relationship. You believe that love always involves sacrifice and heartache because of which it is getting difficult for you to completely indulge in your current relationship. However, your current partner is someone of a kind who is making you believe in love slowly.

Scorpio: A new approach towards your relationship can help in fostering greater understanding between you two. It appears that the more logically you will observe your relationship, the better able you will be to comprehend your partner. If you're single, you might feel uneasy or insecure more.

Sagittarius: This week, your domestic problems might take up all your time, leaving no time for love and romance. You might also go through some feelings of difficulty in growing a strong romantic relationship if you aren't stable. However, you may need to remind yourself that one has to invest in themselves and your relationship to make it grow better.

Capricorn: The week's happenings are likely to make you much fonder of your partner. The depth of understanding they hold, their thoughts, beliefs and the way they treat you may captivate you in good ways. It is a good time to spend time together, go out on a date or organise a sweet cosy date night at your home and cherish the moments together.

Aquarius: This week, you and your partner are likely to make up your minds to go out on a vacation together. Some unsaid problems are buzzing around and leading to misunderstandings between you two. To resolve them you both need time with each other and a pleasant environment. So it is not at all a bad idea.

Pisces: This week, you might be more gullible than usual. Romance is likely to take up your mind and make you feel loved in your relationship. You also might explore some new things about your partner that you'll feel extremely attracted to.