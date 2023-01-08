Weekly Horoscope 08th to 14th January: Check Astrological Predictions For Love Life Of Aries, Cancer And Other Zodiac Signs

Aries: There are chances of communication gaps between you and your partner leading to conflicts between you two. It all happens when you prioritise your ego and fear being judged altogether over being with your partner and sharing things with them. This kind of relationship doesn't go off well for long. Therefore, if you truly and wholeheartedly feel for them, you need to give some serious effort into improvising your relationship.

Taurus: The planetary alignments this week are likely to encourage you to arrange a sweet surprise for your sweetheart. It might take several efforts to arrange that surprise but it is likely to be one of the best for them and they are likely to be the happiest. The week may also witness you experiencing strong feelings towards your sweetheart.

Gemini: For some days, there have been numerous issues between you and your partner on different things. It is likely because of your unmatched opinions and thoughts. When there are clashes of ideas and thoughts, it is better to communicate properly and come to a conclusion.

Cancer: Since Mars will stop moving retrograde on the twelfth of this week, it is likely to make an unexpected move during the third week of January. By taking this action, the majority of your emotional issues are likely to be resolved. The week may not ideally bring happiness, although might be much better than the last one in terms of a romantic affair. Detachment is no longer an option, action is required.

Leo: Your relationship is likely to experience some in the week. It might be more networking-focused in the third week of January, and you might bump into someone you met at a team meeting. Give credit where credit is due; Venus is all about diplomacy and flexibility. In 2023, being with a friend may give single Leos the best chance to meet someone.

Virgo: Spend as much time as you can with your significant other this week. Your partner may be thinking to distance themselves for a while, but it is important to let them know that you're with them and by their side. Shower all the love that you have for them over them and enjoy those little moments with each other.

Libra: On the twelfth, Mars will turn direct, which may be a relief for your love life. Even though your relationship may is still young, this is a good time to show your partner some extra love. Moving forward, you'll be able to talk to your partner more effectively and work out problems with them.

Scorpio: At the start of the week, Venus trines Mars in Aquarius, a favourable aspect for both planets. You might have some obsessions, but if you want to lead a better life, you must get rid of them. Otherwise, especially in terms of relationships and finances, you must make plans for these.

Sagittarius: Mars and Mercury were in retrograde during the last two weeks of January, which might have made things a little difficult for you. The good news for this week is that Mars will turn direct on the twelfth. You'll be urged to be adaptable and flexible in your relationships by this Mars direct. Meeting and spending time with your partner is likely to be beneficial at this time. Your love life is likely to get better, and now may be the time to be in a passionate relationship.

Capricorn: Even though the Capricorn season is about to end, you need to focus on fostering your individuality and personal development. The timing of Mercury's retrograde made this Capricorn season challenging for you. Because this retrogression and solar transit may have a great impact on your romantic relationships.

Aquarius: During the Capricorn season, which always brings some detachment, the Sun will be transiting the twelfth house of solitude and detachment. Even though being an Aquarian alone can be challenging, this is the perfect time to practise prayer and meditation. The universal energies may send the signal to reveal your feelings to your partner. The week is likely to

Pisces: This week is likely to be an ideal one for the single to meet a person who may match their definition of a soulmate. For the ones in a relationship, stay in touch with your partner as they miss you a lot but just can't say. Be open with each other and discuss all the issues with patience and maturity.