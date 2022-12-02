Weekend Travel Destination: Love Historic Places? Check These Amazing Locations To Visit

INDIA IS the best destination if you wish to travel and take in its timeless heritage sites. The combination of rich geography, history, and culture results in some of the most memorable travel encounters ever for you, the traveller.

Rajasthan: In Rajasthan, you can have a tonne of fun while exploring the historical landmarks in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, and Jodhpur, or unusual attractions like Mandawa or Barmer.

Gujrat: The Indus Valley Civilization ruins, the Pavagadh and Champaner UNESCO Legacy Sites, and the Modhera Sun Temple, one of only two sun temples in India, are just a few examples of Gujrat's world-famous heritage. Nothing compares to Gujarat's natural beauty.

Goa: Explore the vibrant and charming Portuguese quarters if you want to have fun at beaches, forts, sunburns, or many other things. Not only this, but there are a tonne of other locations as well, like the Goan churches and convents, or you can visit the historic temples and coastal villages. In Goa, you'll never run out of things to do or get bored.

Kerala: Even though Kerala is known as God's Own Country, if you really want to explore some really nice and good heritage sites there, you must visit places like North Kerala, with its distinctive traditional practises and ceremonies; Kochi, with its recognisable Chinese fishing nets; and the backwaters of Kumarakom and Alappuzha, where you can experience the Kettuvallams.

Karnataka: One of India's most dynamic states is Karnataka. If you want to visit a gorgeous temple or a historic site, Mysore, Bengaluru, Srirangapatna, Halebidu, Pattadakal, Shravanabelagola, Badami, and Hampi in Karnataka are the ideal places to go.

Tamil Nadu: Visit Tamil Nadu to see its monolithic temples, ancient landmarks, the Great Living Chola Temples World Heritage Site, and majestic temples in Madurai, Rameshwaram, and Chennai, to name a few.