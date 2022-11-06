Wedding Destinations: From Udaipur To Jaipur; 5 Best Cities In Rajasthan For Hosting Grand Weddings

IT'S THE time of the year when weddings begin and love spread in the atmosphere. It is the best time to splurge money on spectacular wedding destinations. Marriages are indeed made in heaven and wedding destinations in India provide you with a wide range of options to make your wedding a dream come true.

With diversified culture, Rajasthan stands at the top of the wedding destinations in India. From beautiful lakes, forts, palaces and resorts, the wedding in Rajasthan will not be less than royalty. Look below the list of five cities in Rajasthan to fulfil your dream of a destination wedding.

1. Udaipur

Founded in 1553 by Maharana Udai Singh II, Udaipur is the new capital of Mewar Kingdom and is one of the most romantic spots on the continent of India. Referred to as 'Venice of the East' the city of lakes is surrounded by beautiful lakes, the resort with hemmed green hills of Aravalli's. According to the number of guests, the number of days and the functions, Udaipur's wedding budget can land between the range of 30 top 60 lakhs.

2. Jaipur

The capital of the state, Jaipur is referred to as the 'Pink City of the country with street grids, gardens, courtyards and royal residency. Marriott Hotel, Hilton Jaipur, ITC Rajputana and the Lalit Jaipur offer rich amenities for a royal wedding.

3. Jaisalmer

Popularly known as the 'Golden City', Udaipur is decked up with ravishing Havelis, temples and spectacular forts and resorts to uphold a grand wedding. The destination wedding in this city is flexible and welcoming for all cultures.

4. Pushkar

The approximate cost for a wedding in Pushkar ranges from around ten lakhs and five crores. It is the holy city adjacent to Ajmer and offers mesmerizing sunset views which add beauty to weddings. From Ananta Spa and resorts, Rawai Luxury Tents and Country Side Resort, you can organise a lavish wedding in the city of Pushkar.

5. Jodhpur

Jodhpur is known as one of the perfect places for destination weddings in India. A wedding in this city starts from 30 lakhs which can go up accordingly. Being the second largest city in Rajasthan, Jodhpur has numerous royal backdrops and romantic locales.