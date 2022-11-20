Wedding Closet: 6 Gorgeous Lehengas Under 4K To Buy From Myntra

WITH THE onset of the wedding season, it is the time of the year when the markets and shops are flooded with customers desiring to buy their favourite dress to beautify their looks at weddings. The wide range of dresses for women makes it quite difficult to choose from.

However, one of the best and most popular choices for wedding outfits is lehengas. With easy draping to beautiful embroidery, lehengas make the perfect outfit for any wedding, Therefore to ease your shopping, we bring you a list of lehengas under 4K to shop from Myntra.

1. Red Embroidery Lehenga

This red embroidered lehenga is the lehenga of your dreams. With dreamy red colour and absolutely beautiful embroidery, this lehenga comes along with a blouse, has a v-neck, short sleeves and a red curved hem solid dupatta.

2. Blue & Red Embroidered Lehenga

Who doesn't loves a bright blue colour that adds a sunshine-like highlight to your skin and looks. This blue and red-toned embellished lehenga choli comes with a dupatta, sequinned unstitched blouse and blue and red embellished dupatta with printed border.

3. Grey Silver Embellished Lehenga

Giving you an absolute princess look, this lehenga is a sequinned lehenga with a silver tone net dupatta and taping border. You can wear this with a choker, earrings and bracelet for a wedding-ready look.

4. Brownish Sequinned Lehenga

Making you look like a Barbie doll, this brownish colour lehenga has a sequinned blouse with an asymmetric hem. You can pair it with heavy earrings and bangles to complete the look.

5. Burgundy Sequinned Lehenga

Rich burgundy colour along with drawstring closure, and flared hem, this lehenga will make you look absolutely gorgeous. To complete your wedding look, pair this lehenga with a necklace, bangles and earrings with a forehead bindi.



6. Purple Silk Embellished Lehenga

This lehenga comes along with a sequinned purple blouse, flared hem and net dupatta with border. You can pair it with a mang tika and bangles for your complete wedding-rich look.